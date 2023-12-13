Crank firing | Two features made the Tennispalatsi case completely exceptional: “We have crossed one border”

The shooting of the crank had exceptional features: one of the youths carried a gun, the other a bulletproof vest. According to the expert, a border was now crossed in Finland.

How is it extraordinary that a minor is moving in the middle of Helsinki heavily equipped?

It happened in Kampi, Helsinki Monday night shooting incident, where a 16-year-old carried a gun and fired it at a 19-year-old man. The victim of the shooting escaped uninjured, as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The experts interviewed by HS consider the case to be an exceptional individual case. However, according to the police, some kind of limit was crossed in the mutual criminality of young people.

A minor firearms in the possession of a young person are rare, says the crime commissioner of the Itä-Uusimaa police Sampsa Square.

The Helsinki police have not yet disclosed to the public what weapon was used in Monday's incident, but it was a working handgun.

According to Autio, there has been no criminal investigation in the entire Eastern Uusimaa area this year in which a minor was in possession of a working firearm. Replicas and various starting pistols are sometimes found in young people's possessions. But even these are not particularly common, according to Aukio.

Replicas are firearm-like reproductions that cannot be fired. In addition, young people may carry ball guns or modified gas guns, which have been modified to make them more dangerous.

Crime Commissioner Marja Väätti Helsinki police confirms Aukio's story. Young people do have edged weapons and some gas atomizers, but working firearms are a rarity.

According to Väätti, protective vests have also not been encountered in criminal investigations involving young people during the current year.

Although bulletproof vests or at least vests resembling them have been visible in street fashion for a long time, you still don't see young people wearing bulletproof vests on the streets of Helsinki. Bulletproof vests or similar protective clothing play a prominent role in, for example, rap culture. Several street fashion brands, such as Supreme, have also launched their own bulletproof vests.

“It is known that these are used in organized crime and drug crime, but we have not received any,” commented the team manager Heikki Turkka The station's children comment.

According to Turka, bulletproof vests are also widely used in the western neighbor Sweden. There, vests are especially popular with members of criminal networks. Acquiring bulletproof vests is also easy in Finland, as vests can be ordered directly from online stores. The prices of protective vests start at around one hundred euros. According to Turka, it is possible that young people can copy the use of vests from Sweden.

Turkka also considers Monday's incident and related details to be an exceptional case. According to him, there is no reason to assume that young people in general would carry weapons or wear bulletproof vests in the name of safety.

Western Uusimaa someone who works with youth crime in the police Hannu from Väänä the news of the last few days has been worrying.

“Now we have crossed one imaginary border. After all, no one prepares with bulletproof vests unless he expects that they will be of some use,” Väänänen reflects.

He also considers Monday's events to be completely exceptional. No firearms have been found in Western Uusimaa either. Instead, imitation weapons and ball guns are encountered from time to time.

“The challenge is that not even the police can directly tell when it's an imitation.”

In the future, according to Väänänen, the police should take even better account of the fact that a weapon in a child's possession can also be functional. This also affects the preparation of the police.