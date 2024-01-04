Crank firing | The police suspect: The background of the shooting was a dispute over a substance that was traded as a drug

It is suspected that failed drug deals were behind the shooting of the Tennis Palace.

Police has made progress in the investigation of the December shooting near the Tennis Palace.

In the case, a 16-year-old young man is suspected of having shot a 19-year-old young man. The victim was hit in the situation, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest, so he escaped unharmed.

The investigation has confirmed that the reason for the shooting was a dispute over the drug trade.

The 19-year-old had promised to sell drugs to the 16-year-old, but had brought something else to sell.

“To the eye, outdated goods, which the buyer had noticed”, describes the head of the investigation Sampo Suomala.

The 16-year-old and 19-year-old had agreed on the deals via text message.

Twosome had met Kamppi at the bus terminal. The dispute started when it became clear to the buyer that the seller was trying to sell a substance that was not a drug. It was followed by a chase, during which the two ran through, among other things, the Finnkino cinema.

The shooting itself took place outside, says Suomela.

Both parties were in custody, but now only the 16-year-old suspected shooter is in custody. The 19-year-old victim has been released, but is under an enhanced travel ban imposed by the district court.

The man is still suspected of crimes despite being acquitted.