Crank firing | The police have a new criminal suspicion in the Tennispalatsi shooting

The police demand the arrest of both the suspected shooter and the victim in the shooting that took place in the Kamppi Tennis Palace.

Helsinki the police present two people to be arrested for Monday's shooting in Kamppi. New information is revealed about the oral detention request submitted to the Helsinki District Court.

The victim of the shooting is also now suspected of a serious crime, as the 19-year-old man is required to be imprisoned on suspicion of attempted robbery.

It's about a preliminary incarceration claim, so the felony charges can still live. Initially, the police said that they suspected the victim of a drug crime.

In addition, the police demand that a 16-year-old boy be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The criminal charges against him may also be added. The police have said that the teenager has an extensive criminal history.

