Thursday, December 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crank firing | The police have a new criminal suspicion in the Tennispalatsi shooting

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Crank firing | The police have a new criminal suspicion in the Tennispalatsi shooting

The police demand the arrest of both the suspected shooter and the victim in the shooting that took place in the Kamppi Tennis Palace.

Helsinki the police present two people to be arrested for Monday's shooting in Kamppi. New information is revealed about the oral detention request submitted to the Helsinki District Court.

The victim of the shooting is also now suspected of a serious crime, as the 19-year-old man is required to be imprisoned on suspicion of attempted robbery.

It's about a preliminary incarceration claim, so the felony charges can still live. Initially, the police said that they suspected the victim of a drug crime.

In addition, the police demand that a 16-year-old boy be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The criminal charges against him may also be added. The police have said that the teenager has an extensive criminal history.

The news is being completed.

#Crank #firing #police #criminal #suspicion #Tennispalatsi #shooting

See also  Actress could be sentenced to three years in prison for saying men can't be lesbians or get pregnant
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Nature” lists Marina Silva among the most influential in science

“Nature” lists Marina Silva among the most influential in science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result