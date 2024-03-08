The 5 year old boy from is fine Gazaarrived in Italy on a military flight from Egypt last February 9th and destined for Irccs San Gerardo dei Tintori Foundation of Monza for treatment. “The neurosurgical team of San Gerardo directed by Carlo Giussani, with the support of the Pediatric Craniofacial Malformations Surgery Unit and the Maxillofacial Surgery Unit, successfully completed a complex cranial reconstruction procedure with removal of metal splinters”, informs a note from the Brianza structure.

“The child was the victim of an explosion trauma last December, which he survived, suffering widespread cranial injuries – explains Giussani – In agreement with the Ministry of Health and the Welfare Department of the Lombardy Region, the child was transferred from Cairo at our hospital to be taken care of by our specialists, in light of the pediatric neurosurgical and craniofacial expertise of San Gerardo, in line with the pediatric mission of the new Irccs”.

Given the delicacy of the clinical picture and the complexity of the surgical procedure – the note reports – the immediate post-operative course was carried out at the San Gerardo Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit directed by Giuseppe Citerio. The child is continuing his treatment and recovery process which is currently favorable at the pediatric clinic of the IRCCS in Monza.