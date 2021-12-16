Home page world

A large construction crane tipped onto a swimming pool construction site in Neutrabling. © Armin Weigel / dpa

Two construction workers are in hospital with serious injuries after a heavy crane tipped over a swimming pool. How did the accident happen?

Neutraubling – A large crane tipped over the swimming pool under construction in the Bavarian city of Neutraubling on Thursday. According to a police spokeswoman, two construction workers were seriously injured. They came to a hospital.

The building was badly damaged. A structural engineer should clarify whether it is in danger of collapsing.

When the crane, which weighs tons, was dismantled, it tipped onto the roof of the swimming pool, as the spokeswoman said. What exactly led to the accident initially remained unclear. Rescue workers from the fire brigade, rescue service and police were on site with a large number. dpa