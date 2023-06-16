This Thursday afternoon the overturning of a crane was recorded in the works of the Interurban Train at kilometer 25 of the Mexico-Toluca highway.

According to preliminary reports a worker would have lost his life and another person was injuredso elements of the National Guard moved to the area of ​​the incident.

The vehicle was used to drill the earth and place the columns of the structure. Elements of the GN cut off traffic to carry out the necessary maneuvers and return the crane to its normal position.

It is talked about that the fatality was the driver of the same excavator that ended in an overturn. The body of the person was left inside the vehicle, this until workers from the Forensic Medical Service (SMF) arrive to carry out the survey, collect the first proceedings and carry out the corresponding judicial processes.

According to authorities, the person responsible for the work will be presented to the Public Ministry to establish responsibilities, as will the crane operator.