SALERNO. She was unloading feed from two trailers when the crane truck apparently hit the high-voltage cables above. A truck driver was electrocuted in Eboli, in the Salerno area. The accident at work, which occurred around 12.30 pm, claimed the life of a 27-year-old man of Indian nationality.

The worker was moving feed between the two trailers in a car park along provincial road 30, when, according to an initial reconstruction, the trailer's crane touched the electricity cables.

In addition to the firefighters, the 118 health workers intervened on site and transported the man to hospital, where he died. The body could soon be returned to his family. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of the Eboli company.