In Chelyabinsk, a crane collapsed on a football arena under construction

A crane collapsed on the ceiling of a football arena under construction in Chelyabinsk. Ural Mash published a video of the moment of the incident in Telegram.

The footage shows the multi-meter structure falling onto steel floors, which begin to collapse. It then shows two workers stuck at a height on the remains of the crane, and the basket of the manipulator rising towards them.

According to the channel, before the crane fell, the worker sitting inside the cabin managed to get out. The location of the second man caught on video is not specified.

According to the publication, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Experts have admitted that the crane’s fall could have been caused by its overload. There is no threat of further destruction of the facility.

Earlier in Moscow, a crane operator lost consciousness in a cabin heated by the sun at a height of 32 floors. The rescuers were prevented from reaching the victim by the wind and the heated structure. Having risen, specialists discovered that the man’s heart had already stopped.