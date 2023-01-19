As especially sportsmen know well, having cramps can really be an obstacle for the simplest activities to practice! But can this annoyance be prevented? And how can you fix it when it occurs? let’s find out more together!

Cramp is one involuntary contraction, sudden and painful of a muscle. When the cramp occurs, you immediately notice a change in the shape of the affected part. The feet, the calf, the back, neck or other affected areas, in fact, become hard in turn, precisely because the muscle is contracting.

But why do the cramps come?

Cramps: What Causes Them?

Among the causes that lead to the occurrence of cramps, there are certainly diseases of the nerve or muscle structures, assuming awkward positions, the presence of varicose veins and/or circulation defects, physical exertion and even arteriosclerosis. Remedy, however, is not that difficult; rather!

When the cramp occurs, the first thing to do is try to move the affected part of the muscle in the opposite directionpulling it slowly (using, for example, the stretching exercises that are done after the gym), towards the position of relaxation.

It is certainly useful to try to keep the contracted muscle warm, with a cloth or a hot water bottle; even the light massage, however, is useful for relaxation affected area.

If the cramp occurs while jogging it is good to stop and in addition to jogging stretching And drink water for rehydration.

But some foods can too come to our rescue.

Cramps: foods that avoid them

To prevent cramps we can also help ourselves with the food. In fact, some foods, especially if rich in potassium and magnesium, can be excellent allies.

Any examples? The bananas, which are rich in minerals and help maintain the electrolyte balance essential to prevent muscle cramps, the avocado, also rich in potassium, magnesium, zinc, manganese and phosphorus and very useful vitamins, the sweet potatoes, the watermelon, the milk, which boasts a good source of high biological value proteins, specific vitamins and minerals, i legumes and the papaya.