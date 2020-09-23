On October 1, 1991, four months after Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won the first ring of their NBA dynasty, Craig Hodges, credited three-point player for that team trained by Phil Jackson, appeared at the official reception of the White House to the champions with a mission that transcended protocol. Dressed in a striking dashiki White, dazzling amid the sober parade of suit suits, the Illinois escort wanted to act as a spokesperson for the African-American community and handed President George Bush an eight-page letter. “I do not intend to beg the government for anything (…), but three hundred years of slavery have destroyed the black population and it is time to develop an exhaustive program of social transformation (…) Hopefully these issues are at the top of the political agenda national ”, read part of the text. A quarter of a century before the Black Lives Matter, now recorded on the NBA floor, and the image of Colin Kaepernick, kneeling during the performance of the national anthem, which cost the ostracism to the quaterback of the 49ers, Hodges undertook a journey that also ended in exile.

“The kids in my neighborhood played sports with an intensity that people with resources or who have never suffered racism cannot understand. Sport was like growing up on a lottery ticket. We might have few options but there were some. It was sports or the street ”, says Hodges in his memoirs, now edited in Spanish by the editorial Captain Swing (Long distance shooting. Triumphs and struggles of a black activist in the NBA). A descendant of slaves, son of the black liberation movement and a convinced fighter for social justice, Hodges made a career feeling basketball as a vital platform and, above all, vindictive. “Sport had breached the wall that kept blacks out, but we admired those who tried to tear it down completely. I don’t remember who won what at the Mexico 68 Games. What I do remember is being eight years old and seeing the image of Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists with the Black Power salute. They weren’t afraid, “recalls the former Bulls player in his biography.

Unlike these days, when the Milwaukee Bucks dared to paralyze the play-offs and figures like LeBron James led a team that shook American sports, as a reaction to the death of George Floyd and the shooting against Jacob Blake – “We demand changes and we want justice!” Lebron cried ready to promote the team started by the Bucks – Hodges found an NBA in which the fight against systemic racism was structurally curtailed through “subtle pressure from owners and the media.” Seventy-five per cent of the players and most of the star plethora of the time were black, but political activism was taboo as it proved from the start. After going through Clippers, Bucks and Suns; In 1988, at the age of 28, Hodges came to the Bulls thanks to the encouragement of his mentor, Tex Winter, then an assistant coach in Chicago.

A sports challenge to which Hodges added other pending causes such as the denunciation of police brutality against the African American Rodney King, the negotiation of the players’ pension plan or the promotion, together with Jesse Jackson’s organization, of a boycott against the almighty Nike for failing to redistribute the huge profits it made to the black community by hiring African-American employees or managers. “I understand you, but I’m not willing to do that,” Michael Jordan responded to each of Hodges’ attempts, asking for his iconic endorsement. Later, in an article in the New York Times, accused the myth of “cracking” always and “dodging its obligations as a social model.” By then, Hodges had already accumulated two wins in the All Star triples contest and many reluctance among those responsible for the League.

Guarded by power but willing to be true to his conscience and the footprint of Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Hodges wanted to seize his moment of exposure to the entire world. He tested the possibility of making an anti-racist plan in the 91 All Star, like the 1964 one, and also in the first game of the finals against the Lakers. “You’re crazy,” Jordan replied. “It’s too extreme, man,” Magic added. Hodges won the ring with his hometown team, but his happiness was incomplete. “I had not used that platform to help my people achieve a different victory,” he recalls. “We had a player whose popularity surpassed that of the Pope. If those Bulls had spoken with a single voice in defense of freedoms, the world would have paid attention ”, Hodges emphasizes in his memoirs.

In 1992 he achieved his second ring and the third award as the best tripler of the All Star. But he soon discovered the limits of freedom of expression and the invoices to his protest spirit. In a suffocating sequence, Jerry Krause told him that the Bulls weren’t counting on him; his agent, Bob Wolf, also sidelined him; and none of the calls to representatives and franchises received a response. In order to continue his career he had to fly to Italy where he played a season at Cantú. Upon his return, the depression turned to rage and he denounced the NBA for racial profiling. Lawyers for the League discussed the lawsuit with sufficiency. “It is absurd to think of a conspiracy,” said Commissioner David Stern. Hodges lost his case and was banned from even training at a Chicago pavilion that Jordan was a co-owner of.

After spending the Bulls’ severance pay to pay off his divorce settlement, he fell broke and was forced to sell his two champion rings and his collection of trophies and t-shirts. The silent sentence lasted 13 years, until 2005. In his reenlistment with the Lakers, Philip Jackson decided to reunite the successful team that accompanied him in Chicago, with Tex Winter as his right hand. They both remembered Hodges and hired him as a shooting coach. There he remained six years and lived the conquest of two other rings.

Her children, Jibril and Jamaal, graduated from California State University Long Beach. Jibril also did it as the best triple player in the history of the university, but did not receive any option to try with an NBA team. “We often sit on the couch and watch the guys she grew up with, like Steph Curry, and we chat about how everything could have been if I had followed the rules. Or if others had been willing to fight me, ”Hodges muses. In 2015 ESPN asked him to film a documentary and took him to the black bar fence that surrounds the White House to read the letter he gave to George Bush Sr., dressed in the same dashiki. “I thought about the lives taken by the police, in the struggle of my ancestors, who were brought to the United States as property. I thought of the ones who will never have a chance. The world is different, but it remains the same. The competition is tough, but I will fight until the final honk. So that when it arrives, my children will know that I did my best. We owe it to our ancestors. We owe it to the future ”, Hodges closes in his biography.