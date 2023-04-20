Craig Breen’s Fatal Crash | Kalle Rovanperä said sadness overshadowed the World Cup Rally: “We are here to drive for him”

Croatia’s World Cup rally begins with a tinge of sadness.

Zagreb

of Croatia Preparing for the World Cup Rally is in a sad mood. The competition is overshadowed by Hyundai’s Irish driver by Craig Breen fatal accident during rally tests on Thursday of last week.

The Toyota driver defending the victory in the World Rally Championship in Croatia Kalle Rovanperä admitted on Wednesday evening in Zagreb that it is not easy to go on a quick trip after the sad sad news.

“Not ordinary, and not the easiest [kilpailu]…after last week’s events. Surely Craig would have liked the race to be run. And we are here to drive for him,” said Rovanperä, 22, referring to Breen’s passion as a racing driver.

IRISH Breen died in an accident during tests for the World Rally Championship in Croatia last Thursday. He was 33 years old when he died.

The Hyundai driven by Breen went off the road in a right-hand bend and crashed into a wooden fence. It has been said that Aidan was forced into the car through the driver’s side window.

Breen was reported to have died instantly, but so did the co-driver of James Fulton31, was said to have survived the accident without any physical injuries.

Breen was buried on Tuesday in Ireland.

Breen’s memory is honored in the Croatian World Rally Championship in different ways. The racing cars have a black sticker, and in addition, there will be several silent moments during the event in Breen’s memory.

Craig Breen is gone.

Rovanperä believed that concentration on driving remains at a good level despite unpleasant events.

Still, there is a difficult rally ahead.

“Even on dry asphalt, this is a really challenging race. There are a lot of corner cuts and grip changes. There have been heavy rains in the last few days, and the roads are already muddy,” Rovanperä said.

“The bend cuts are also much bigger than last year. The risk of a flat tire is bigger than last year. You also have rocks,” he continued.

Rovanperä is third in the World Series with 52 points. He leads the World Series with 56 points Sébastien Ogier. Rovanperä’s French teammate Ogier also competes on Croatian asphalt.

Defending world champion Rovanpera still lacks a race win this season.

“Monte Carlo was a good race for us, Sweden was worse than I expected. In Mexico, it was actually what I expected, because we had to clear the roads of loose gravel because of the driving order.”

“Hopefully we can win this weekend. In the tests, the car felt really good.”

The World Cup special trials in Croatia will be held on Friday.