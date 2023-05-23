The Aston Martin surprise

The team that has most impressed in this start to the season has undoubtedly been theAston Martinwho went from last year’s difficulties to the role of rival of Red Bull in less than a year. A progress that has allowed the British team to obtain four podiums in five races, all with Alonso, and momentarily occupy the second position in the general standings ahead of two top teams such as Mercedes and Ferrari, initially indicated as direct adversaries of the world champion manufacturer in load.

The biggest concerns

A leap in quality which, on the one hand, has certainly surprised, but which on the other has also generated doubts about the potential of the AMR23, so much so that it is considered a copy’ of that Red Bull RB19 who is currently dominating the championship with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. An accusation that has also increased following the arrival in the team of Dan Fallows as the new Technical Director, who joined Aston Martin this year after a previous experience at Red Bull.

Furbatto’s denial

Words that have never been appreciated at Silverstone, starting with the Italian engineer Luca Furbattowho thus dismissed the criticism in an interview with Brand: “Actually, a copy is not possible because the two cars have two fundamentally different architectures – explained the former chief designer of Alfa Romeo, and who today plays the same role in Aston Martin – we use the powertrain, gearbox and rear suspension from Mercedes”.

The changes started as early as 2022

Among the most important innovations in the team’s technical team, the arrival of Eric Blandinaerodynamic leader coming from Mercedes: “It is fair to say that Dan and Eric have brought a different approach to our aerodynamics – Furbatto added – and this, in terms of lap times, was probably an important step. But if you look at last season, or the second half of last season, we had already made significant progress. We changed the aero concept at the sixth race last year, in February 2022 we started homologating some of the first parts before the launch of Red Bull. We realized we had gone in the wrong direction aerodynamically, so we made a number of mechanical and aerodynamic improvements over the course of the season and the car got better and better. In the second part of the year we were probably the fifth fastest team, and consistently in the points”.