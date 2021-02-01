By Gérard Le Puill

For nearly a year, many traders and artisans have not been able to exercise their profession normally because of the measures taken by the government to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus in France. In professions as diverse as building craftsmen, taxis, garage owners, owners of hairdressing and beauty salons, real estate agents, bakers, butchers and pork butchers, restaurateurs and various traders, these independent workers and their employees held 1.8 million jobs in 2019, or 6.7% of total employment in France, according to a detailed note that INSEE has just published at the end of January 2021. Also in 2019, France had a total 3.3 million self-employed workers, the other trades concerned being farmers and the liberal professions in their diversity.

In 2019, according to INSEE, out of 1.8 million artisans and traders, the first appointed accounted for 49% of the workforce, against 41% of traders and 10% of business leaders with 10 or more employees. Craftsmen work mainly in various building trades such as mason, plumber or electrician. This sector having quickly resumed its activities, one can think that these trades did not fare too badly in 2020. If 77% of artisans and 62% of traders are men, the study also indicates that “among the All of the hairdressers, taxi and ambulance drivers and various service workers, 59% are women. On the contrary, the craftsmen of building, public works, parks and gardens are 95% men ”.

44% of artisans and traders were over 50 in 2019

Another paragraph of this study gives food for thought on the painful experience of these professions over the past year. Here is an excerpt: “In 2019, 44% of artisans, traders and business leaders are 50 years old or over, against 31% for all employed people. This share is higher among business leaders and traders (48% against 40% among artisans). In particular, 12% of artisans, traders and business leaders are 60 years old or over, against 3% of people in employment ”. It is reasonable to assume that many of these self-employed workers had made a decent living until then. But let others work past 60 knowing their retirement will be low. For a year, many have hardly generated any income, have gone into debt, while the start of 2021 does not allow them to see the end of the tunnel. Hence the decision of certain restaurateurs to open today “whatever the cost”, to use this expression of President Macron.

Also in 2019, these men and women worked longer hours than the national average. “Craftsmen, traders and business leaders say they usually work 45 hours per week on average in 2019, which is significantly more than all employed people (37 hours)”. INSEE adds that “weekend work, especially on Saturdays, is widespread among artisans, traders and business leaders. Thus, in 2019, 76% of traders, 63% of artisans and 57% of business leaders with 10 or more employees worked at least one Saturday over a period of four weeks, against 39% for all persons in employment. Similarly, 31% of artisans, traders and business leaders worked at least one Sunday over a period of four weeks against 22% of people in employment ”.

The study does not include autoentrepreneurs

This study does not include autoentrepreneurs, whose number exceeded 1.5 million in June 2019. However, in many crafts such as hairdressing, taxis, deliveries and many others, market shares taken by these autoentrepreneurs have also contributed to reducing those of many artisans. This was particularly the case for licensed taxis and hair stylists. It is easy to imagine that the containment policies and barrier gestures put in place since one to try to contain Covid-19 have contributed to shifting a growing number of artisans and traders among the working poor in 2020, including those and those which had hardly been confronted with this situation until then.

Founded in 2008 under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy with François Fillon in Matignon, the status of autoentrepreneur was put in place to, supposedly, push the unemployed to create their own jobs. The right in power intended to introduce more competition in these trades, even if it means reducing direct income and the level of social protection. Let us add that the report of the Attali Commission, written at the beginning of 2008 by a man named Emmanuel Macron, pleaded from start to finish for such an orientation. You only have to read it or reread it 13 years later to be convinced.

Suddenly, in these professions, as in many others, the years 2020 and 2021 risk leading to an economic and social disaster unprecedented since the Second World War.