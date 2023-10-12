Pellegrino-Nolan: a duo for great goals

It took place in its headquarters in Brembate di Sopra, in the province of Bergamo press conference organized by Nolan for the presentation of the new objectives of the well-known helmet manufacturing company and for the launch of four products for the 2024 season. An event in which also participated FormulaPassionwho had the opportunity to interview Nolan’s CEO and Executive General Manager Enrico Pellegrinomanager with great experience in the world of motors and who accepted this role at the beginning of 2023: “Our conference, ‘Ride the Future,’ is also the title of the Nolan’s strategy for the next three years – he declared during the meeting open to the press – we have a great ambition: that of become the largest brand in the worldnot in terms of volume or turnover, but in terms of quality, style, elegance and performance. For the first time in a long time we will present four new features at once, all for next season, and which I am sure will help us achieve our goals for the foreseeable future.”

Nolan’s strength and philosophy

Behind the final product, one of the most appreciated internationally in competitions and beyond, there is, however, a deeper meaning for Pellegrino, which contains numerous high-level work philosophies: “The helmet is the completion of the sublimation of a motorcyclist’s passionand is an integral part of his life – he added during the event – we want all our customers to be proud to own a Nolan helmet, not only for safety reasons, but also because we have no compromises. We use the best materials in the world, and I challenge anyone to prove otherwise: I’m talking about polycarbonate, the fiber, but also the interior. The relationship that all Nolan employees have with the product is symbiotic: in the sanding phase there is a physical check and the hand is passed over the helmet, to verify that our senses certify the quality of what we then put on the heads our customers. Since Nolan was born we have sold more than 22 million helmets, and our goal in these 51 years has always been to improve ourselves: every single detail is created to achieve the highest standards of quality, comfort, style and uniqueness. We cannot be different from others if we don’t do different things. 90% of our suppliers are Italian, and when we say that Italianness is a value we don’t do it to create a slogan, but because we are convinced of it. Our creativity is unique; the helmet must be the object of desire, and this is one of the ways to become a leader in the world. We can’t forget that Italianness represents elegance in the world. When I say that the helmet is not just a safety tool I mean exactly this“.

The distinctive features

Pellegrino therefore boasts great experience in the most famous two and four wheel companies in the world, but what is the element that most amazed Nolan’s new CEO, and which created a distinctive feature compared to other companies? “What surprised me about Nolan – he specified to our microphones – And passion and technology. I have worked for many years in motorcycle and car companies, both racing and non-racing, and I know the world of helmets as a user. I didn’t believe there was such high technology and such advanced research in finding the best material and the best performance. The helmet also has aerodynamic and comfort performance, and I am sure that Nolan represents all of this at an incredible level of excellence. This factory It has an incredible characteristic which is that of craftsmanship, a very distinctive element that surprised me and which is not found in other companies. In these there is a very high use of machines and robots, but our helmets are built by hand one by one. They are controlled by a human being, and there is an osmotic relationship between the worker and the helmet that is made, which guarantees the quality and beauty that the customer then finds. When the helmet is stroked with a bare hand after polishing to find imperfections (procedure seen during the factory tour, ed.) it is a gesture that has a great symbolic meaning of how Nolan experiences the conception of the helmet, which is then passed on to the end user”.

Towards new markets

Customers that the Bergamo company finds mainly in Italy and in Old Worldbut which could also be found in large numbers in other international contexts, as underlined by Pellegrino: “We are already present in more than 80 markets worldwide – he continued – and we are very strong in Europe, especially in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and England. We have at least shared leadership positions, because it is difficult to say who sells the most helmets, but this is relatively interesting. We are developing our market in North America, with an importer like Troy Lee Design which is a company that is part of our group. We are about to enter the Indian marketcomplex but enormous and with unique peculiarities of its kind, so something specific must be studied”.

In support of young Italian pilots

Nolan is therefore one of the leading companies in the creation of helmets, and this also applies to the world of competitions, where other projects are ready to support the growth of Italian pilots towards the highest categories on a global level: “We have a project for 2024 in particular – he concluded – we have a very strong team in Moto3 that, apart from a Spanish driver who is perhaps the most talented in the category and who has decided to race with us, all the others are Italian. We have names of drivers who race in important teams, and our goal is accompany these talents up to the MotoGP, and perhaps win the world championship together with Nolan. It should be remembered that Nolan won 74 World Cups in its historywith Stoner who was the most representative rider together with Checa and Melandri, without excluding cross, enduro and all possible categories riders. We believe in the relationship with the racing world because this is where great ideas come from“.