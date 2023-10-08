DGermany has decided to abandon fossil fuels and massively expand renewable energies. By 2030, 80 percent of the electricity produced should come from renewable energy sources. This target sets in motion a restructuring of the country that has never happened before in the history of the Federal Republic. The problem is that the photovoltaic systems cannot climb onto the roof on their own and the heat pumps cannot independently find their way into the front garden or boiler room. This requires people, lots of people. Craftsmen and craftsmen, to be precise. Because not only climate change is man-made, but also the energy transition.

But has the message that the energy transition can be managed by craftspeople also reached politics? Doubts are appropriate. There is no other way to explain the location conditions for crafts in general and for climate-relevant trades in particular. The prejudices against craftsmanship run deep and are conveyed from an early age. It starts at school.

Harmful elitism in education policy

Craft educational content and its practical application can hardly be found in any curriculum. And that has consequences. Because the students are adapting to a world in which understanding photosynthesis counts a lot, but processing the resulting wood is not part of the lesson. So much is lost as a result. The sense of tactility, the joy of creating something. The understanding. The lack of advice about job and career opportunities in the skilled trades then does the rest.



Robert Habeck with Jörg Dittrich (right) in July of this year at a stop on his summer trip in a roofing company

:



Image: dpa



The elitism in German education policy not only deprives young people of the chance to work meaningfully in the climate trade, but also deprives our companies of the urgently needed skilled workers. But only these specialists are able to turn politicians’ declarations of intent into tangible successes. That’s why there needs to be equal value between vocational and academic education – an ideal situation that we are miles away from. While the university pact was increased to more than 2 billion euros, there are no comparable increases for the vocational training centers and inter-company apprenticeship training.







Equivalence is also needed in energy policy. An industrial electricity price is currently being discussed to mitigate the high energy costs. That’s surprising, after all, the Federal Ministry of Economics doesn’t have his name for nothing. From one-man businesses to global corporations, it is responsible for the entire diversity of the economy. It’s not the Federal Ministry of Industry. The mostly small and medium-sized craft businesses also depend on affordable energy. The cost pressure is already enormous – for example due to ever-increasing social security contributions.

Bureaucracy increases and increases

In 2023, the total social security contribution will have exceeded the critical mark of 40 percent. This is a particularly heavy burden for craft businesses. Because they generate sales through the work of their employees and not with digital platforms or algorithms. The companies are supposed to achieve the energy transition, but at the same time they are weakened by an ever-increasing tax burden. The way out of this upward spiral is to distribute the burden more fairly. Tasks for society as a whole must also be borne by society as a whole.

With the fairer financing of social security, a sensible legal regulation would be created. However, we can happily do without many other regulations, because the bureaucracy for craft businesses is enormous. Roofers have to fill out dozens of pages of forms before putting a photovoltaic system on the roof. Things don’t look any better in air conditioning technology. Despite big promises to provide relief here, far too little is happening.

I don’t know exactly what the motivation behind all these forms, documentation, regulations and rules is. What I know is that bureaucracy is holding us back from work. For 74 percent of craft businesses, the amount of bureaucracy has increased over the past five years. At the same time, there is a shortage of more than 96,000 skilled workers in the air conditioning trade alone. So we should just let the ones we have do their job.







The craft sector is ready to manage the energy transition. But this can only be achieved if we have the full backing of politicians. It’s not just the transformation of the economy and society that’s needed, it’s also the transformation of politics. It is no longer enough to just define goals. Politics must create a regulatory environment in which craftsmanship turns targets into real climate protection. And there isn’t much time left for that.

Jörg Dittrich is President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH).