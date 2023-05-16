Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Crafts | “Maybe someone thinks he’s crazy” – This is how a real-looking baby doll is born, whose eyes alone cost 30 euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
Did you miss a beat? A child that looks real can be a reborn doll. We went to meet people whose hobby is sometimes considered creepy.

In the closet has a basket of eyes: blue, brown and whatever happens to be needed at any time.

The cabinet is located in a corner room wallpapered by the spring sun, where three women paint life on small faces and limbs. The pale white becomes warmer as the brush spreads red and builds the blood vessels that can be heard under the skin.

