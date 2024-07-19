It was called the land of blackness, the land of the two rivers, the land of civilizations, and the land of goodness… where there is fresh water, fertile land, palm oases, farms, and orchards. Since ancient times, the land of the two rivers has been home to the oldest human civilizations; the history of the Babylonian, Akkadian, and Sumerian civilizations dates back to approximately five thousand years BC, that is, to seven thousand years before now.

Throughout this extended history, the people of Mesopotamia ignited the flame of human civilization; they were the first to invent writing, which was called cuneiform writing, the first to invent the wheel, the first to enact laws such as the Code of Hammurabi and the Code of Ur-Nammu, the first to divide the day into hours and the hour into minutes, the first to name the months of the year, the first to discover the celestial constellations, and the first to establish a school in history, as the temples were a place to teach children to read and write so that they could work on recording the temples’ revenues.

Babylon had its gardens, which were considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Sumer had the oldest epic poem in history, the Epic of Gilgamesh, and the first female poet in history was Enheduanna. In the Islamic era, Iraq was a center for Islamic conquests in the East and the West. In the Umayyad era in particular, it became a platform for science and literature, and schools of jurisprudence and religious sciences. This cultural and scientific renaissance continued into the Abbasid era, when Harun al-Rashid would address the cloud: “Wherever you go, your tax will return to me.” After him, al-Ma’mun would buy books by their weight in gold, which encouraged scholars, writers, and translators.

Iraq continued to provide Islamic and world civilizations with treasures of science and literature even in its weakest stages and the foreign domination it went through. After Iraq was liberated in the modern era, it began to build and develop and paid attention to health and education, establishing universities, research centers, libraries, institutes, schools and kindergartens. It is said that in the seventies of the last century, Iraq sent seventy thousand male and female students to study in advanced countries of the world, and they came back with their degrees in various sciences and literature and contributed to the explosive development that spread throughout the country. The individual income recovered and illiteracy was eradicated in cities and villages until Iraq received the UNESCO World Prize in the field of literacy.

Baghdad returned to its ancient glory, flourishing in science and literature, hosting scholars and writers, and holding the most wonderful poetry and cultural festivals despite external challenges. The Baghdad that Umm Kulthum chanted: “Baghdad, O city of Rashid/ And beacon of ancient glory,” and Fairuz sang: “Baghdad, the poets and the pictures/ The gold of time and its fragrant scent,” and Nizar Qabbani wrote to it: “Spread out your carpet and fill my cups/ And forget the reproach, for I have forgotten my reproach/ Your eyes, O Baghdad, since my childhood/ Two suns standing in my eyelashes.”

But Iraq was attacked by external forces, regional and international, and was exposed to a tragedy whose harsh effects it continues to suffer from. But before it can overcome it, the images and scenes that were shown on television stations of the harsh days of the Iraqis will not leave the memory. Days that we hope Iraq and the Iraqis will overcome their memories, to move towards restoring its position as the cradle of civilizations and sciences, and as a center for the great contributions that the land of the two rivers has always shown throughout the ages of history and its stages.

*Saudi writer