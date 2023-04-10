It is located in a discreet corner in a cone of shadow sheltered from the prying eye of the cameras, after passing a more secluded entrance to reach the Mangiagalli clinic. It is a protected and heated environment and is structured in such a way as to notify healthcare personnel immediately: once the baby is welcomed inside, after about 40 seconds giving the parent time to leave, a discreet alarm warns Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a few minutes. It is here that Mario, Giovanni, and now Enea have been left over the years, to whom their mother said goodbye today on Easter day, leaving a letter next to him.

The cradle for life at the Milan Polyclinic was inaugurated in 2007 and has been active for 16 years. The light only illuminates a small shutter, here is this hi-tech system that immediately puts the abandoned baby to safety. The doctors of the busiest maternity hospital in the metropolis have always made it clear: “It’s not a ‘wheel of complaints’, it’s much more”. The mother who chooses to leave her baby only has to push a button. The shutter rises and there is a modern incubator where to keep the baby warm. The temperature is 37 degrees.

The first baby saved with this system was Mario. It was a day in early July 2012. The baby was very light, born premature (doctors estimated it was 35 weeks old), weighed just 1.7 kilos and was 6-7 days old. A bottle with breast milk and a pair of rompers had been left next to the baby. Small signs of attention, present in each of these stories. In Enea’s case, a letter written in Italian, with words that reveal his mother’s affection and difficulty in separating from him.

The specialists who took care of him thought he was born at home because he didn’t seem to have puncture marks in his foot (the way in which routine checks are done for newborns who have just come into the world in the hospital. “We’ll call him Mario – announced the head physician at the time, Basilio Tiso – because today (it was July 6, ed.) Santa Maria Goretti is celebrated and he would also be called like the two protagonists of these days, the footballer Balotelli and Monti “, premier at the time.

Giovanni, on the other hand, was already two months old when he was left in the cradle for life in the Polyclinic on February 1, 2016. His date of birth (one day in November) was known because together with the baby there was a tag bearing this information, and vaccine information. The baby was well cared for, the doctors said: he was clean and well dressed, weighed 5.8 kg. Dark hair, olive skin, he didn’t appear to be of Italian descent.