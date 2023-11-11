Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 22:13

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated this Friday, the 10th, that the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) does not determine the locations where Cracolândia moves. At the same time, he recognized that some movements are blocked. “We’re not going to say where they’re going, but there are places where we’re going to say they can’t stay,” he said, at a press conference in Praça da Sé, in the central region of the city.

This week, the flow, the name given to the gathering of drug users, spent two early mornings on Rua Mauá, in a stretch right next to Estação da Luz. The movement in Cracolândia generated protests from traders and residents of the region, who on Thursday night On Friday, the 9th, they prevented drug addicts from returning to the place.

“Staying on a road where a lot of cars or buses pass by puts even their own safety at risk,” said Nunes, without citing examples. “If there is a place where we understand that there is a risk for them, and that it is not reasonable for them to stay, then we can ask them to leave that place. The question of flow, where they go, is their own logic.”

The mayor denied that there was guidance from GCM agents for the flow to move closer to Estação da Luz this week. “If I could say where they would stay, it certainly wouldn’t be on Rua Mauá,” said Nunes. At the same time, videos obtained by the report show the agents surrounding Rua dos Gusmões, the address where Cracolândia went at night before migrating to Rua Mauá.

As shown by the Estadão, the presence of drug addicts on the road has led to insecurity for those who live or work there. One resident even left college for fear of being robbed when returning home at night. On average, around 121,600 people pass through Estação da Luz every day on weekdays, according to a CPTM report.

The report spent the afternoon of Wednesday, 8th, in the Cracolândia region. Until around 5:30 pm, the flow was concentrated on Rua dos Protestantes, where people have spent the morning and afternoon in recent months. Afterwards, users went to Rua Mauá for the second consecutive night, concentrating right next to Estação da Luz.

Around 60 GCM agents were there during the movement, in addition to some Military Police vehicles. Two doors that gave access to the station via Rua Mauá were closed, including improvised “barricades” on the inside. Now, it is only possible to access CPTM from the Parque da Luz da Luz side or from the Metro entrance, on Avenida Cásper Líbero.

Members of the Metropolitan Civil Guard deny having conducted the flow. Residents and traders in the region, however, tell Estadão that they are warned in advance by GCM agents about where the flow will move.

On the night of this Thursday, the 9th, it was residents and traders who, using a human cordon, prevented the flow from returning to Rua Mauá. With no way to pass, the drug users returned to Rua dos Protestantes. Until around 8pm this Friday, the 10th, Cracolândia was still concentrated there.

As shown by the Estadão, until October, at least 11 addresses had already been occupied by Cracolândia during the year, according to City Hall mapping. Before the routine changed, the flow spent the night on Rua dos Gusmões, at the intersection with Avenida Rio Branco. The presence there, however, was marked by episodes of violence, such as looting of nearby businesses and the running over of 16 users by a driver.

According to City Hall, GCM operates in the region with community and preventive patrols, in support of the actions of other departments, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of public agents and the population in general. According to the City Hall, there was an intensification of “community and preventive patrols, with the increase in the number of vehicles and motorcycles in the region, which today has more than 1,600 agents” from GCM.