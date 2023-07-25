Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2023 – 22:16 Share

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) stated that operations to combat drug trafficking in the center of São Paulo “will be daily” and that other traffickers “will continue to be arrested”. This Monday’s statement, the 24th, comes two days after 18 people were arrested following an action taken by the Civil Police in conjunction with the Military Police and the Metropolitan Civil Guard in Cracolândia.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve arrested 600 drug dealers in downtown São Paulo and we’re going to arrest many more,” said the governor.

“The operations themselves are not the solution, we need the other approach components, which is the great challenge. But the operations are going to be routine, we’re going to do more operations, we’re going to arrest more traffickers. We are not going to give rest to drug trafficking in downtown São Paulo,” he said.

Last week, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) anticipated that, together with the state government, it was defined that a new strategy adopted in relation to Cracolândia would be “not to give a truce to the drug dealer”. The goal is to reduce the supply of drugs to drug addicts in the region.

Also last week, Tarcísio declared that he intended to transfer the flow from Cracolândia to the neighborhood of Bom Retiro. But, the governor himself ended up giving up on the proposals amid criticism from specialists, residents and traders in the region.

This Monday, the 24th, Tarcísio declared that the situation in Cracolândia needs to be analyzed from the perspective of a State program, not a government one. He also stated that strategies from previous administrations “failed”. “There was a program that focused more on safety and little on assistance. Others weighed in on attendance but lacked on security.”

According to the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, the government of São Paulo is forming a partnership with the Judiciary in order to provide instant information on people approached in Cracolândia who are serving sentences in the open regime, but who do not obey the order to be at home after 8 pm.

“The moment the police approach (the user in Cracolândia), he will be able to directly notify the Judiciary about a possible non-compliance with the sentence. With this, the Judiciary will study whether there is the possibility of regressing the regime or not.”

Tarcísio defended the proposal to carry out a census on the characteristics of the users (age, origin and time that they have been going to Cracolândia), but he did not give a deadline for this work to be carried out. “It is a complex dynamic. There are days when one is arrested, and other people arrive (in Cracolândia). This (mapping) work is done daily.”

Operation Impact SUmaSSP

In another action to combat drug trafficking, the results of the SUmSSP operation were presented, which brings together police officers from São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul. The objective of joint action is to combat interstate and transnational crimes that occur at borders, such as drug and arms trafficking, smuggling, environmental crimes and other occurrences.

According to the results presented, in São Paulo the police seized 7,911 kilos of drugs, recovered 609 vehicles and arrested 1,186 people between the 20th and 24th of July. The number of minors apprehended was 167.

In the sum of the five states, the balance was 1,563 people arrested (423 were wanted), in addition to the seizure of 11.1 tons of drugs and 185 illegal firearms.

Beyond borders, police actions in São Paulo were concentrated in Baixada Santista, as a result of the Port of Santos, the focus of drug shipments to other countries. Tarcísio classified the results of the operation as “expressive”.