Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 21:37

The bill proposed by the City of São Paulo that grants exemption from Property Tax and Land Tax (IPTU) for properties located in the Cracolândia region, in the center of the capital, was approved in the first round by the City Council this Wednesday 16th. project received 40 votes in favor and 6 against, and there were five abstentions.

The area benefited by the project is between Rua Guaianazes, Rua dos Gusmões, Rua dos Protestantes, Conselheiro Nébias, General Couto de Magalhães and Vitória. The justification for the project, according to the City Hall, are the problems caused by drug addicts (especially crack users) and homeless people living in the region.

“It is intended to mitigate the negative impacts with the proposal under consideration”, states the message that justifies the project.

Before being submitted to the second and final vote, the bill will be discussed in at least three public hearings, to be held in the Chamber itself, to hear society’s opinion on the initiative. The first hearing was scheduled by the Urban, Metropolitan and Environment Policy Commission for next Tuesday, the 22nd, at 11 am.

The mayor, Milton Leite (União), supports the project. According to him, both the homeless population living in the region and local residents and workers need attention. “It is a population that does deserve assistance, but traders, businessmen and residents also need assistance from society,” he said.

The five abstentions were from PSOL councillors. The party’s leader, councilor Silvia da Bancada Feminista, said that the criteria that defined the benefited perimeter were not set out. “Why are only some streets and some parts of eight streets going to be exempt from the IPTU, and other streets that are also within the territory called Cracolândia not going to be exempted from IPTU? For example, Rua Santa Ifigênia and Avenida Rio Branco are outside the project”, she complained.

The six votes against the project were from PT councillors. The party leader, councilor Senival Moura, understands that the proposal will not meet the needs of drug users who live in the region. He questioned the list of benefited properties and said he expects changes in the text before the final vote.

Currently, Cracolândia is concentrated in the region of Rua Gusmões, Vitória, Santa Ifigênia and Avenida Rio Branco, in the center of the capital. Last month, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), gave up trying to transfer the flow of drug users from Cracolândia to Bom Retiro, in the central region. The proposal had provoked complaints from traders in the region and criticism from specialists in public safety.