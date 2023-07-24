admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/23/2023 – 4:30 pm Share

Eighteen people were arrested for involvement in drug trafficking in the central region of the capital of São Paulo after an operation in Cracolândia broke out on Saturday, 22, according to the Secretariat of Public Security. All prisoners already had a record of drug trafficking, robberies, thefts and other crimes.

Of the total, 16 were charged in flagrante delicto. Two others, wanted by the Justice, were arrested after the identification.

The task force involved agents from the Civil and Military Police, in addition to the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM). Around 7 pm, Rua dos Gusmões was closed off with iron fences in the section between Avenida Rio Branco and Rua Santa Ifigênia, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo. Drug addicts and drug dealers were isolated and seated for screening.

The operation took place just two days after Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) announced that, together with the state government, it was defined that a new strategy adopted in relation to Cracolândia would be “no truce for the drug dealer”. The goal is to reduce the supply of drugs to drug addicts in the region. According to the mayor, on Thursday, the 20th, the policy of “zero tolerance with drug dealers” would be adopted.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security, investigations are still ongoing.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) intended to transfer the flow from Cracolândia to the neighborhood of Bom Retiro. But the governor himself ended up giving up amid criticism from specialists, residents and traders in the region.