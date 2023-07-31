Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 7:17 pm Share

The Civil Police carried out 15 arrests this Sunday, the 30th, on Rua dos Gusmões, the site of the concentration of drug addicts in Cracolândia, in the central region of São Paulo. According to the police, one of the detainees was wanted by the Justice.

The Secretariat of Public Security reported that a criminal had been booked in flagrante delicto for drug trafficking in the same place, two days ago, but was released at a custody hearing on Saturday, 29. Today he was booked again. Twelve people were arrested in flagrante delicto for association with drug trafficking and trafficking.

75 portions of cocaine, 39 of marijuana, 16 of k9 were seized, in addition to two pieces of crack and three bricks of marijuana.

60 civil police officers in 30 vehicles participated in the operation, according to the SSP. Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) agents contained drug addicts, while Civil Police agents arrested criminals cited in an intelligence report.

Four operations in eight days in Cracolândia

The same tactic has been adopted in recent operations, which have become increasingly frequent. This was the fourth operation in about a week. So far, 24 people have been arrested since the 22nd, including a man and a woman believed to be leaders of the local drug trade. Of the total number of prisoners, at least 16 had a criminal record.

A 44-year-old man arrested in the act on Wednesday, 27, was pointed out by investigators as one of the main suppliers of crack in the region. According to the State Government, he had 1.5 kg of crack and R$12,000 in cash when he was approached by the police on Rua dos Andradas.

The investigations would have identified that the man weekly brought raw material for the production of the drug from Guarujá, in Baixada Santista. Still according to the Government, he has another 10 passages by the police, for crimes such as theft, embezzlement, trafficking, reception and theft. Also on Wednesday, another operation made five arrests, of three men and two women, in addition to the seizure of money and the synthetic drug M4.

The 23-year-old woman appointed as the leader of the illegal drug trade was arrested on the 22nd, during a joint police action, which identified 16 targets, arrested in the act. Eighteen people were arrested, two fugitives from justice. According to the Government, they all went through a custody hearing, of which six were released. A state balance sheet points out that 1,322 suspects were arrested in Cracolândia in the first half.

The operations have become more common since drug users attacked buses, a car, a garbage truck, and other cars on the 11th. The case scared residents and traders in the region of Campos Elíseos, República and Santa Ifigênia. Two people were arrested and two others were injured.