Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 21:28

The São Paulo City Council approved in the 2nd round the bill proposed by City Hall to exempt residents and traders in the Cracolândia region, in the city center, from paying Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU) for the next two years. The text will now go to Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) for approval. Around 4,800 properties should benefit, some of them with a partial tax discount.

As Estadão showed last week, the government leader in the Chamber, councilor Fabio Riva (PSDB), had already signaled that the Executive planned to expand the initial text of the proposal, which previously affected 943 properties. The project, a replacement sent by the Urban, Metropolitan and Environmental Policy Commission, was approved late this Wednesday afternoon, 4th, symbolically (with no contrary records).

The project had been criticized by residents and traders, who believed that the measures were insufficient to help the region. The area where drug users are concentrated has seen an escalation of tension in recent months. Since last year, they have stopped concentrating on a single point and are circulating on various streets in the center, such as the streets of Gusmões and Protestantes.

“The main objective of public policy is to face the problem, resolve it and carry out the long-awaited requalification of the center of São Paulo, which has been taking place through other actions in parallel”, said secretary Fabricio Cobra, from the City Hall’s Civil House, at a hearing public meeting held this Wednesday morning.

According to the initial text of the project, filed in August, sections of at least six streets would be covered by the exemption. Most of the properties located in these perimeters remain 100% exempt from IPTU, as they were classified by the City Hall as those where, most of the time, flow circulates, the name given to the agglomeration of drug users in crime scenes. use.

The exceptions to this first group, according to municipal management, are 47 addresses that are in these areas and have IPTUs greater than R$20,000.

“These people will have a residual balance to pay, which can reach, in some properties, quite high values”, said Thiago Salvioni, undersecretary of Municipal Revenue, of the Municipal Finance Secretariat. He did not specify how much the discount would be.

The substitute also included 3,883 new properties in the bill. According to the undersecretary, these are adjacent addresses where the flow of drug users circulates, but does not necessarily establish itself frequently, according to municipal management mapping.

In the case of this second group, the discount will be a maximum of 50% on the IPTU value, for those who pay up to R$20,000 in tax per property. “If we didn’t do this filter, we wouldn’t be able to make room for all the other 3,800 properties that entered,” said Salvioni. According to him, 152 properties in the area have IPTU greater than R$20,000 and, therefore, will have a discount of less than 50%.

Where are the properties that should be exempt from IPTU?

According to the map presented by City Hall representatives at this Wednesday’s hearing, the addresses initially included in the project and which may be exempt from up to 100% of the IPTU value are marked in purple. In blue, the new addresses included, which can have a discount of up to 50%. Properties classified as idle or abandoned, marked in red, will not be considered.

In the public hearings that discussed the project, residents and traders in the Cracolândia region demanded the inclusion of more roads in the project, since the flow has become itinerant since the middle of last year. In addition to demanding more measures to revitalize the region. “The entire region has been harmed. If you have to make an exemption, do it for the entire region,” he told the Estadão last week the president of the São Paulo Commercial Union, Joseph Riachi.

At a meeting of the College of Leaders of the City Council held this Wednesday, councilor Fabio Riva said that the City Hall took into account the demands of the population and commented on the new proposal. “The economic impact (of the new project) is the same (as the previous one). The criterion that we adopted, within the commission itself, was the ceiling criterion (to expand the proposal)”, he said. According to the initial text, the project represented a deficit of R$9.02 million for municipal coffers.

In the first vote, which took place on August 16, the IPTU exemption bill received 40 votes in favor and 6 against. There were five abstentions, all from parliamentarians affiliated with the PSOL. As shown by the Estadão At the time, the six votes against the project were from PT councilors. The party leader, councilor Senival Moura, questioned the list of benefited properties and stated that he expected changes to the text before the final vote. According to a survey by the party, of the addresses listed in the initial text, around 46% no longer paid IPTU for some other reason.