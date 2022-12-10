Chiavari – Trigger the alarm for some cracks in a stretch of quay in the port of Chiavari. The minority directors Nicola Orecchia and Giovanni Giardini disclosed the news: “We are worried that the breakwater of the new port is already sinking just seven years after the certification of completion of the works made by Tigullio Shipping SpA at the end of 2015” write the two councilors in a statement announcing an interpellation in the city council.

Meanwhile, the Circomare of Santa Margherita Ligure yesterday issued an ordinance and forbidden the area after the staff of the local harbor master’s office noticed some cracks in the tooth that closes the outer wharf on the west side. The provision is for precautionary purposes while waiting for the airport manager, Tigullio Shipping spa, to prepare an in-depth analysis of the area and give a reassuring opinion or carry out a restoration intervention. The area involves about thirty berths but only two vessels were moored at the time the provision was issued. The area has also been closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

The mayor: “It’s a private area”

“This is the part of the quay built by private individuals and managed by the Tigullio Shipping company. Any type of responsibility that may arise is attributable to the two subjects mentioned. No area of ​​the port managed by Marina Chiavari, an in-house company of the Municipality, was involved. which does not see the services offered limited in any way. We will ask Tigullio Shipping to carry out an appraisal of the area affected by these critical issues and to send us a detailed report certifying the good condition of the structure and the exclusion of danger. the manager will have to carry out restoration and safety measures in the area. In any case, the checks by our municipal technicians will also start to define the presence and extent of the injuries”. This is how the mayor of Chiavari, Federico Messuti, responds to the complaint of the opposition councilors Orecchia and Giardini regarding the cracks on a quay of the port which led to its closure with an ordinance from the maritime authority.