In the middle of the night, ex-Minister Dobrindt testified in the investigation committee on the car toll. Dobrindt is cool about his successor Andreas Scheuer. The opposition sees “withdrawal movements”.

Berlin – The crashingly failed Car toll becomes a permanent disaster for the CSU. In the middle of the night, ex-Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt testified in the Bundestag committee of inquiry. After that, the party has to try to dispel an unfavorable impression: Den, die CSU slowly leave hers Minister Andreas Scheuer fall. Scheuer is heavily criticized on the subject of tolls – the opposition accuses him of making expensive mistakes at the expense of taxpayers.

Alexander Dobrindt testifies to the toll debacle – and comments coolly to Scheuer: “Everyone is responsible”

Dobrindt himself dismissed allegations of joint responsibility for the failure of the toll on Friday night (January 15). The EU commission Dobrindt said that in a compromise on the German toll model, I gave “a stamp” for conformity with European law. The toll could thus be implemented. However, the opposition sees it very differently.

Dobrindt said the verdict of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that the toll “wiped off the table” * surprised him very much. The ECJ had declared the German car toll in the summer of 2019 to be contrary to European law – it was discriminatory for car owners from other EU countries.

Looking at his successor in office, Andreas Scheuer (CSU), Dobrindt said that during his time as Federal Minister he had political responsibility carried. Each minister is responsible for his own decision. A spokesman for the CSU in the Bundestag also pointed out that Dobrindt had answered the question of whether Scheuer had made a mistake with “No”.

CSU: “cracks” in party cohesion? Opposition sees “withdrawal movements” away from Scheuer

FDP chairman Christian Jung said that Dobrindt had put the complete political responsibility for the car toll disaster on Scheuer. Left official Jörg Cezanne stressed that Dobrindt was responsible for the failed legal situation before the ECJ. Green chairman Oliver Krischer spoke of clear “cracks” in the CSU building, there are discernible withdrawals from Scheuer. Dobrindt’s argument that the Commission had delivered a “carte blanche” under European law is far-fetched. This has been refuted by a witness.

The former head of cabinet of ex-EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Martin Selmayr, had testified as a witness that the EU Commission had stopped the infringement proceedings against Germany in the matter of car tolls in 2017, was no guarantee of legal certainty. Krischer said that Dobrindt had tried with his testimony to push away his own responsibility as the “architect of the toll”.

The ECJ ruling referred to the model for which Dobrindt, as Transport Minister, had received the green light from the EU Commission at the end of 2016. The car toll was included in the black-red coalition agreement of 2013 at the insistence of the CSU. Dobrindt was Transport Minister from 2013 to 2017 and has been CSU regional group leader since then.

Scheuer under pressure: CSU tries to interpret – Dobrindt hake “no blame pushed in the direction of Scheuer”

Union chairman Ulrich Lange (CSU) said that Dobrindt did not blame Scheuer, but described his actions during his term of office. There was close contact with the EU Commission on the car toll from the start.

The opposition, however, complained that they were under Dobrindt’s leadership Toll Acte brought by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. Contrary to many legal opinions, the toll laws have been declared as legally compliant. Krischer said that Dobrindt had threaded the car toll and set the basic course that subsequently led to the “legal total loss” before European Court of Justice would have led.

Dobrindt also said during Scheuer’s term of office since 2018 that the toll had been set, that there was a fixed implementation mandate for the responsible federal minister, regardless of its name.

Car toll: Important witness relieves CSU Minister Scheuer

The core of the research is that the Ministry of Transport Unter Scheuer had concluded contracts for the collection and control of the toll at the end of 2018 – before there was final legal certainty. The opposition throws serious mistakes in Scheuer, for example Budget and procurement law in front. The planned operators are demanding 560 million euros in damages after the federal government terminated the contracts immediately after the judgment. Scheuer rejects the allegations. He is to be questioned again on January 28 as a witness in the investigative committee.

Before Dobrindt, an important witness had exonerated Scheuer again. It is about statements from managers of the later operating companies. You had testified that at a meeting in November 2018, you had offered Scheuer to wait until the European Court of Justice had decided to conclude contracts.

The former State Secretary for Transport Gerhard Schulz said in the committee that he was “very sure” that there was no such offer. Schulz already had that in one Testimony testified in October – and now substantiated it. After inspecting the files, his memory became “certain” that no such offer had been made. Schulz suspected the ongoing arbitration proceedings between the federal government and the companies as the reason for the managers’ statements to the contrary. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.