The twin towers in Bologna are fenced off. Experts warn of falling parts. © IMAGO/IPA/ABACA

The twin towers are a landmark of Bologna. But cracks in one of the towers are currently causing great concern. The city reacts.

Bologna – The “Due Torri”, or “two towers” ​​are a real landmark of the city of Bologna in Italy. And similar to the internationally more prominent Pisa Tower, the buildings in Emilia-Romagna are also tilted. According to a new investigation, the condition of one of the towers is currently so bad that the city is now taking action.

The news agency describes it as “worrying”. Ansa the condition of the Garisenda Tower, which is the lower of Bologna’s two landmarks – and the one that leans much more to the side. The structures are therefore subjected to regular inspections. These now triggered an alarm in the city.

Italy worries about Bologna landmark: cracks cause alarm

Although the towers have been leaning for a long time, there is now a risk that vibrations, such as those caused by road traffic, will worsen existing cracks in the Garisenda Tower, he also reports ORF. The experts do not fear a collapse. However, individual stones and bricks could come loose and fall, creating a danger in the center of the city.

The Garisenda Tower is 48 meters high and has a slope of more than three meters. The neighboring Asinelli Tower is even 97 meters high.

Concern about the Bologna Tower – the city reacts drastically

Because of the current situation, the city now wants to minimize vibrations. That’s why they not only built a barrier in the area of ​​the towers to protect passers-by from falling parts, but also rerouted traffic. Since the towers are located in the center of the city, this is a drastic decision for traffic in the city. In addition to cars, public transport must also be permanently and extensively rerouted. In addition, the two medieval towers are closed to visitors until further notice.

A special company is now supposed to carry out security work on the Garisenda Tower. How long the closures will last is currently uncertain. The city of Bologna informs that a mobility plan for the next few years will be drawn up “in the coming months”.

