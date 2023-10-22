Crackers are very simple snacks as they are thin, crunchy biscuits covered in salt: perfect for an aperitif or simply for a snack, although for many they are considered an enemy for your figure as they contain too much fat and too much flavour. The website milano.cityrumors.it writes it.

Precisely for this reason it is good to choose crackers that are perfectly balanced in terms of taste, quality, price and ingredients.

Altroconsumoa famous company serving consumers, analyzed 39 different types of crackers that we can easily find in the supermarket to evaluate the best one.

Apparently only 2 types out of the 39 analyzed were found to be of high quality, while the rest were of medium quality; in any case there was no rejection by Altoconsumo.

Crackers: here are the best according to Altoconsumo (MilanoCityRumors.it)

Altoconsumo has decided to draw up a real ranking of the 39 types of crackers that the company has evaluated.

According to what is reported in the ranking we can see that the best crackers on the market, which scored 67 and 60 respectively, are the Bio Leggeri di Riso Scotti and the unsalted crackers from Mulino Bianco.

These are the only two types that have been classified as “High Quality”.

The remaining 37 typologies were classified as “Medium quality” with scores ranging from 59 (third place) to 47 (last place).

No typology was therefore classified as poor given that they all obtained a rather medium-high score.

This is the complete ranking:

SCOTTI I BIO LIGHT RICE, 100% ORGANIC RICE CRACKERS – Score 67

MULINO BIANCO UNSALTED CRACKERS – Score 60

CERTOSSA WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS – Score 59

MULINO BIANCO SALTED CRACKERS – Score 59

GALBUSERA RISOSURISO WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS WITH Puffed RICE – Score 58

COOP CRACKERS WITH Puffed Rice – Score 58

ESSELUNGA EQUILIBRIO WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS – Score 58

CERTOSSA CRACKER WITHOUT SALT ON THE SURFACE – Score 58

PAVESI GRAN PAVESI SALTY CRACKERS – Score 58

THREE MILLS (EUROSPIN) WHOLE CRACKERS – Score 58

THREE MILLS (EUROSPIN) CRACKERS WITHOUT SALT ON THE SURFACE – Score 58

CONAD CRACKER WITHOUT GRAINS OF SALT ON THE SURFACE – Score 58

MEASURE FIBREXTRA WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS WITH OATS – Score 57

LIKE CONAD CRACKER WITHOUT YEAST – Score 57

GALBUSERA BUONICOSÌ CRACKER WITHOUT YEAST – Score 57

COOP ORGANIC WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS – Score 57

GALBUSERA RISOSURISO DOUBLE CRISPY! – Score 56

CONAD SALTY CRACKERS – Score 56

ESSELUNGA ESSELUNGA, UNSALTY CRACKERS ON THE SURFACE – Score 56

PAVESI GRAN PAVESI CORN CRACKERS – Score 56

MULINO BIANCO WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS WITH SUSTAINABLE FLOUR – Score 56

TUC TUC CRACKER – Score 56

CERTOSSA CRACKER WITH SALT ON THE SURFACE – Score 56

MEASURE FIBREXTRA WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS WITH BEET AND BLACK CARROT – Score 55

PAVESI GRAN PAVESI TOMATO CRACKERS – Score 55

TUC TUC WHOLE WHOLE CRACKER – Score 55

MULTIGRAIN MEASURE ANCIENT CEREALS CRACKERS – Score 55

GALBUSERA ZEROGRANO WHOLE WHOLE CRACKERS WITH Puffed RICE – Score 54

ESSELUNGA ESSELUNGA, SALTY CRACKERS ON THE SURFACE – Score 54

THREE MILLS (EUROSPIN) CRACKERS WITH SALT ON THE SURFACE – Score 53

DORIA DORIANO WITH REDUCED SALT CONTENT – Score 52

NATURE RICH MEASURE SOY CRACKERS – Score 52

ESSELUNGA SMART CRACKERS SALTY ON THE SURFACE – Score 52

DORIA DORIANO WITH IODIZED SALT – Score 51

DORIA DORIANO INTEGRAL – Score 48

MULINO BIANCO GLUTEN-FREE CRACKERS WITH RICE AND ROSEMARY – Score 48

GALBUSERA TRA – Score 48

RITZ MINIRITZ MULTIPACK – Score 48

PAVESI GRAN PAVESI I OLIVE CRACKERS – Score 47

