Before starting, we should clearly define what a hacker is and what a cracker is.

Long story short: the hackers they do not act with the intention of committing computer crimes, nor do they normally do so; they are therefore to be distinguished from crackers i.e. those who act for the purpose of violating computer systems, to acquire confidential information or for pure vandalism.

Obviously the article won’t focus on how they hack (also because it’s illegal), but how do they make themselves as anonymous as possible; this is because although the two “professional” figures have different objectives, roughly the way not to get caught is the same.

So what are hacker and cracker tricks?

First of all, there are a series of precautions to be able to enter a system (even just as a user, which the article will focus on) without the algorithm or individuals realizing that “it’s you”.

These mysterious characters have a series of “paraphernalia” that serve to be as anonymous as possible in order to then do things that we all more or less know.

Operating system: which one do they use?

Obviously crackers and hackers they don’t use windows, neither macOS. What operating system do they use, then? Obviously a distribution of Linux. But which?

The Linux distribution most used by “hacking professionals” is definitely kali Linux. Kali Linux in fact it is an operating system designed specifically for penetration testing, cracking passwords and stuff like that.

Obviously, to know how to use it, you need to have a minimum of knowledge of Unix-based operating systems.

Small note: they usually use a laptop and connect to some clandestine Wi-Fi (almost never to their home network, as usually seen in the movies).

But there is one thing that very few know: Linux operating systems (and others) can be installed on external media such as USB pendrives and SD cards, so if necessary, if someone suspects them, they will give the computer quietly to police officers and inevitably nothing will be found.

It should be added that hackers and crackers (if they are good) are also able to program, it cannot be excluded that someone is even able to modify the source code of a Linux distribution to “strengthen” the operating system or “bend” it to own needs.

VPNs

Although hackers and crackers rarely (almost never) connect for security reasons to “clandestine” Wi-Fi, perhaps even cracked with some program on purpose (sometimes created by them), they still need to disguise their IP address, even if only to waste time.

Not all VPNs are secure, however, and paid ones are often more secure than free ones.

It must be said that credit cards will hardly be used to pay, very likely that cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin) are used to pay for VPNs that accept this type of payment (Mullvadfor example).

Mobile or smartphone?

You will surely have heard of some of your friends who had their Instagram or Facebook account stolen after clicking on a certain link.

These crackers and hackers must have signed up for Facebook or Instagram first, but if you’ve tried signing up for Facebook with a VPN you’ll notice that it will ask you the telephone number, which is one of the most difficult pieces of data that exists to disguise, being in our country closely linked to name, surname and other data.

So how to get around this problem?

In Italy it is not possible to circumvent it except by proceeding through not exactly legal ways, in other countries it is enough to go to the supermarket, buy the SIM card, go to the operator and load the SIM.

Someone will use operating systems based on “de-googled” Android like Lineage OS or others, the most meticulous crackers and hackers, on the other hand, will certainly use an analog GSM phone without internet because it is much, much less traceable than a smartphone.

In this way it is possible to register on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other services that require special occasions the phone number.

It must be said that in Italy it is not applicable unless by purchasing (physically) abroad a foreign SIM card topped up locally in cash.

Hardware MAC address camouflage

A little known thing is that hackers and crackers to disguise themselves on the internet is to disguise theMAC address; the Mac address basically serves to define unambiguously the network card (Wi-Fi or not) of your device.

Hackers and crackers they disguise also their MAC address to make it even more difficult to trace them.

Programming

It is not at all uncommon for expert hackers and crackers to be programmers as well, therefore not only capable to understand how sites and programs are made, but also to create them from scratch for their own purposes or to modify existing open source ones.

Just knowing HTML, for example, can already help a lot.

In conclusion

Obviously this article is purely for information, it is only to give an idea (basic, by the way) of how these mysterious characters do not get caught, and make you as a user have a little more awareness.

We are in no way responsible for the use you decide to make of the information in this article.

These by the way are just a few tricks they could use, there are certainly many others, probably not even known to most computer security experts.