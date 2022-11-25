First the about-face on the six Sprints already in 2022, then the revenge with the publication of the 2023 calendar with very little notice given to the teams. The ‘tricks‘ between F1 (understood as Liberty Media) and the FIA ​​there was no shortage in this 2022 and they started precisely with the step backwards by Liberty Media on the number of Sprints in 2022 which should have already been six, but have returned to being ‘only’ three of faced with exorbitant requests from the Federation in economic terms.

Another chapter of the diatribe between the two souls that make up F1 was precisely the one relating to the announcement of the 2023 calendar, immediately made official by the FIA ​​as soon as Liberty Media completed the long and exhausting work behind it in terms of organization (not surprisingly for some The 24 Hours of Spa and the Belgian Grand Prix were scheduled for the same race weekend, only to postpone the famous endurance race).

Interviewed by Corriere della SeraHowever, FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem has denied rumors that relations between F1 and the FIA ​​have deteriorated: “Incomprehensible voices. I speak with Stefano Domenicali every two days. Ours is a strong marriage and will last a long time. They were saying this for the Sprint Races issue, when F1 asked to double them, I consulted with the Federation staff to evaluate the work overload. But now we understand each other quickly”.

Another issue with regards to which there is a lot of dissatisfaction with the Federation is that relating to the management of penalties and sanctions on the track during the race weekends, an aspect on which Mohamed Ben Sulayem is hard at work as well as always being available to pilots: “I was a rally driver, I know the frustration they feel at certain moments after penalties or accidents. My phone is always on for them, Pierre Gasly called me immediately after the episode of the crane in Japan. And I was the first to apologize to him. It’s important to hear feedback from pilots right away. I talk a lot with Hamilton, Russell, with everyone else.”