Three thieves for four cars and not just any car, four Ferraris were stolen from the Long Island Horse Dealer Service Center. At first reading it might seem an inconsistency but this is what was reported by the local media after the theft in the showroom of the Italian car manufacturer, with surveillance cameras who filmed only three of the four alleged robbers who entered the building at 4 in the morning last February 25, stealing the keys of four models of the Modena brand.

The thieves allegedly broke down the glass doors of the dealership and headed to the Service Center where they stole the keys of four Ferraris and then fled. Police did not specify what type of Ferrari models were stolen, but claimed the thieves got away with a 2014 gray convertible, a 2016 blue convertible, a 2018 white coupe, and a 2023 white coupe. Nassau County Police officers began the manhunt, demanding Anyone who has useful information or has seen anything should contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers. To date, no arrests have been made, with investigators evaluating various leads to try and find the stolen Ferraris.

In recent months they are different the dealerships of Nassau County that have been stormed. In most cases, the criminals take advantage of the presence of the Assistance Centres, where they can easily find the keys to the cars: for example, it happened in a Chevrolet dealership where some Dodges and various Jeep models were stolen.