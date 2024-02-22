After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves They are no longer exclusive to Xbox to be available on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. While this is all that the Microsoft division has confirmed, multiple rumors point to the arrival of more Xbox franchises on other platforms. Now, A new rumor has indicated that the series of Crackdown could reach the hands of more players.

According to Icon Era users, Xbox would already be working on A Crackdown collection, which would include the three main installments in the series, would come to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and the successor to the Nintendo Switch. The most interesting thing is that this package would be available day one on all the platforms already mentioned.

Considering that this is just a rumor, at the moment there is no official information from Xbox, or any of the other companies mentioned. Let's remember that, although Phil Spencer and his team have mentioned that at the moment there are no plans to bring more Xbox games to other platforms, Multiple rumors have indicated that this could change in the future.

In recent weeks, reports and leaks have indicated that the company's iconic series, such as Halo, Gears of War and Microsoft Flight Simulator would be available on the PlayStation and the successor to the Switch in the future. Along with this, there is also talk that the new DOOM and the next Banjo-Kazooie could have day one releases on Nintendo and Sony platforms.

As usual, We can only wait for official information to confirm or deny the rumors to become available.. On related topics, here you can learn more about the possible arrival of the new DOOM and Microsoft Flight Simulator to other consoles. Likewise, clues emerge about the new Banjo Kazooie.

Crackdown is an interesting series, but it's not something fans have been asking to see on other platforms. However, I see it as more possible for Xbox to bring its not-so-recognized series to more platforms. Even now that they own Activision Blizzard, I can conceive of a future Crash Bandicoot being exclusive to them.

