ROME. A crack on one of the four cockpit windows of an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing forced the plane to return to its departure airport in Japan. The BBC writes this, specifying that no injuries were reported on board. Ana flight Nh1182 departed from the city of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido in the north of the Japanese archipelago and landed in Toyama, on the main island of Honshu.