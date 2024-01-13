Second accident for an aircraft of this type, even though this was the older model, in 2 weeks

A domestic All Nippon Airways flight in Japan returned to its departure airport after it was reported a crack on the cockpit window during the flight. There were no injuries. The Ana NH1182 aircraft was flying from Sapporo city in Hokkaido to Toyama on Japan's main island of Honshu. The plane, a Boeing 737, landed at Sapporo New Chitose airport around 12.10 local time.

“The crack did not affect flight control or pressurization“said the airline spokesman. Aviation expert John Strickland reported that the cause of the breakage is still unknown. “These things sometimes happen, something may have hit the window, for example a bird, a large grain of hail, it's not unheard of.”

There were 59 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft. Alternative flights have been organized for passengers. This is the second accident involving a Boeing 737 aircraft in 2 weeks. The ANA flight was not one of Boeing's 737 MAX 9 planes, but an older version that was nevertheless “not old at all,” Strickland said.