The Europa-Park logo hangs above the main entrance. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Europa-Park is a popular destination, especially during the summer holidays. People ride roller coasters and watch acrobatic shows. One of them went completely differently than planned.

Rust – According to the police, four people were injured in an accident in the largest amusement park in Germany, the Europa-Park in Rust near Freiburg. According to initial findings, a scaffolding from which people were supposed to jump into a pool of water had collapsed, a spokesman said. Several media had previously reported about it.

A spokesman for the park said a mobile pool from the “high-diving show “Retorno dos Piratas”” ruptured during a performance. The water flowed into the lake of the “Atlantica SuperSplash” attraction. A visitor suffered a minor abrasion, the park said. No other visitors were affected.

“Atlantica SuperSplash will be back up and running shortly,” the spokesman said. During the summer season, Europa-Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to at least 6 p.m.

“Retorno dos Piratas” is about tower diving acrobats who plunge from dizzying heights into the depths. On its website, the park reports: “An impassable island with huge cliffs looms out of the ocean over the approximately 20-minute show in the Portugal themed area: there, rough pirates vie for a mysterious hidden treasure that lies deep on the seabed.” gives several performances daily.

Europa-Park is Germany’s largest amusement park. Last year, more than six million people came to the facility with roller coasters and other attractions in the Ortenau district near the German-French border – that was a record.

Almost two months ago there was a fire in the “Yomi Magical World of Diamonds”. According to the findings at the time, a technical defect may have triggered the fire. An expert opinion on the cause of the fire was commissioned. Two firefighters were slightly injured in a large-scale operation involving hundreds of rescue workers. Two family attractions ran through the damaged building: the “Alpenexpress “Enzian”” and the “Tiroler Wildwasserbahn”. dpa