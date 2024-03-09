Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/09/2024 – 12:26

Smokable cocaine is spreading rapidly in the country, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have also long arrived. These are cheap drugs that have fatal consequences. The drug, which is increasingly also becoming a problem in Germany, appears quite harmless, resembling a light-colored candy. When they vaporize at 96 degrees in a pipe, you can hear cracking noises and that's where the name comes from: “to crackle”. It is a mixture of cocaine, sodium bicarbonate and water that takes effect after 10 seconds, maximum, faster than any other drug. It promises a hit of euphoria and is extremely addictive. And it directly leads to death if consumed in excess.

“The first priority is to ensure people’s survival, because this is a very threatening situation. If you imagine that the substance can be consumed every half hour, then there is little time for recovery, virtually no time for food intake, hygiene or wound care,” Michael Harbaum told DW. “Crack is, ultimately, smokable cocaine and gives a feeling of euphoria. And it often leads to psychotic states if you consume it for days on end.”

Rapid increase in crack consumption

Harbaum has worked at the Düsseldorf drug help center for 20 years, was initially head of the drug consumption room and is now managing director. Graduated in social pedagogy, he has seen a lot on the streets of the city of 630 thousand inhabitants. But what crack does to addicts is another dimension. In 2017, he estimates that his organization only counted a few hundred cases involving crack in the drug consumption room in Düsseldorf. Last year, however, there were more than 31 thousand.

“We are seeing a rapid increase, and behavior is changing accordingly, as is the impoverishment of the people who come to us. Because crack is a substance that has a very strong and quick effect, but which also disappears very quickly. In this sense, the pressure to return to use quickly is very great”, says Michael Harbaum. “The pipe is usually shared because there simply isn’t enough money, and so they buy some stones for about five euros (R$27), and everyone takes a hit.”

Increase in drug-related deaths

In 2022, almost 2,000 people across Germany died as a result of drug use, the highest level in the last 20 years. Heroin and the long-term effects of drug use are still the leading causes of death among users, but cocaine and crack intoxication has also increased, reaching more than 400 deaths. Professor Daniel Deimel, an addiction researcher who, together with other experts, developed recommendations for dealing with crack use, also says he is alarmed.

“Crack has always been a problem in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Hannover for around 20 years. Since 2016, the drug has been spreading in western Germany and other major cities, such as Berlin, because Europe, and therefore also Germany, is being flooded with high-purity cocaine,” says Deimel. “The drug market is expanding because cocaine production in Colombia has increased significantly. The drug market and producers have diversified.”

Berlin seeks cooperation with South America

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has just returned from South America, where she was in Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru, also to promote greater police cooperation against international drug trafficking. More and more cocaine is traveling from South America to Europe through the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam and Hamburg.

Daniel Deimel has no great illusions. The cocaine market exists in Germany, and production will continue on a large scale due to high demand. “We live here in a high-performance society. Cocaine is now consumed by many people in society, which has led to a kind of normalization. It is no longer the drug of the rich, the wealthy, the artists and the media professionals, which was a cliché in the 1980s and 1990s.”

Unlike heroin, crack is not a substitute

When consumed as crack, cocaine also reaches points of sale in Germany's main cities. Last year, Deimel investigated the open drug scene in Cologne, and the results are clear: almost all users declared that they had smoked crack at some point. Many of them are homeless. And, in relation to crack use, serious psychological problems and even paranoia were frequently reported. The biggest problem, according to Deimel, is the lack of an antidote.

“There are already very well-developed medicinal interventions for heroin, such as methadone substitution-assisted treatment. For crack, however, there is no authorized and effective medication against this addiction. So we really need more research in this area. And an emergency help center that is also open at night, with service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Synthetic opioids are being increasingly consumed

A few days ago, Michael Harbaum and his team in Düsseldorf managed to accommodate 11 addicts in new accommodation directly at the city's main train station, with security staff, social assistance and individual lockable rooms. According to experts, this is a model that must urgently set a precedent, as, along with crack, the next highly dangerous drugs are already on the way: synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

It is necessary to rethink support for addicts

The medicine, with an analgesic effect 10 to 50 times stronger than morphine, is mixed with heroin. In the US, about 10,000 people die every year from opioid overdoses. In a pilot project carried out over six months in 17 drug consumption rooms in Germany, Deutsche Aids-Hilfe was able to prove that 3.6% of the heroin samples provided contained traces of fentanyl.

“We suspect that this number will increase in the next 12 to 18 months”, fears Daniel Deimel. “Synthetic opioids are being introduced onto the market and diluted with heroin. The problem is that these substances are significantly more potent, that is, the lethal dose. In the case of fentanyl, two milligrams are enough, which is equivalent to the tip of a pencil.”

Last year, there were 54 drug-related emergencies in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, due to the synthetic opioid nitazene. In Birmingham, England, 30 people died in the summer of 2023 due to the use of heroin containing synthetic opioids. The German government was also alerted to the problem.