Italian motorsport is poorer. L’Adria racetrack it is in fact closed for bankruptcy due to a hole of 53 million euros: a bailiff ordered this measure on Monday 17 January.

The seals at the Adria International Raceway arrived in the late afternoon, in full track activity. The evacuation forced teams and drivers to leave the facility, creating considerable inconvenience even for those coming from abroad and staying in the facility. As confirmation The Voice of Rovigo, the company that manages the circuit – Bioitalia – would not have any fault. The latter would be attributable, according to The Gazzettino, to F and M, a company with registered office in Rome, declared bankrupt by the Court of Rovigo.

While Bioitalia wants to protect its rights – having already spent 1.5 million euros to continue the business – the economic and sporting damages are counted. The circuit had to cancel the appointments with the WSK Champions Cup scheduled for 23 and 30 January: the events will be held at South Garda Karting in Lonato (Brescia). In addition, the local industries suffered a bad blow, being Rovigo a city with mostly summer tourism: all reservations have been canceled.