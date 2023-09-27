Aggro Crab has announced its upcoming crabby Soulslike Another Crab’s Treasure will receive a demo next month as part of Steam Next Fest.

The demo will be available for a limited time from 3rd October and includes three boss fights, two levels to explore, and one adorable hermit crab for players to control.

The main aim is for the developer to gather feedback ahead of the game’s release – it has added a dedicated channel to its Discord community for players to discuss the demo.

Another Crab’s Treasure Xbox Game Pass reveal trailer

TO steam post Regarding the demo also shows the game’s assist options, with the developer noting the game was “designed to make Soulslike games more accessible.”

The options include extra shell durability, extra dodge invincibility, extra parry window, preventing item loss on death, and more.

You can even give the crab a gun with which to wreak havoc.

Another Crab’s Treasure is set for release early next year across PC, Switch and Xbox consoles. It’s already confirmed for Game Pass.

This demo will give players their first chance to go under the sea and discover this crab’s treasure for themselves. I look forward to giving it a go.

Aggro Crab has also been vocal against recent payment changes made by Unity. “I fucking hate it here,” read their statement on social media.