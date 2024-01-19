Matty Matheson steals the show on the current round of red carpets. The Cook, influencer and actor, plays Neil in The Bear (and is also a culinary advisor for the series). And that's why he has more merit: Jeremy Allen White, the protagonist of the series, is one of the men of the moment. But not even the pristine elegance of Allen, dressed in a classic two-tone tuxedo, could surpass the most shared moment on the red carpet at last Sunday's Emmy Awards: chef Matheson combining his tuxedo with crab sandals and white socks. A daring that catapulted him to top the list of the 7 best moments of the night of the Emmy Awards according to media such as the American GQ: “Matheson has developed a real knack for being the best dressed person at any awards show,” the publication claimed.

Matty Matheson at the Emmy Awards on January 15. Michael Buckner (Variety via Getty Images)

Indeed, her previous appearance on the red carpet at the Critic's Choice Awards also grabbed the headlines of several specialized media and her choice of footwear was once again the center of attention. In The Cut They thanked Matheson his ability to surprise us: “Red carpets can be very boring. We long for surprise and delight and the actor of The Bear now has the habit of giving us precisely that. For that reason, Matty Matheson, you will always be famous,” wrote Danya Issawi.

Matty Matheson at the Critics' Choice Awards on January 14. Gilbert Flores (Variety via Getty Images)

This (for some) unexpected new icon of men's fashion has turned his lack of complexes into one of the secrets of his success. And fashion, which today seeks new, more inclusive references, has found in him that authentic character with whom many can feel identified.

Matty Matheson was already a relatively well-known person thanks to his YouTube channel and his career as a chef, but it was his foray into the series The Bear, where he plays the protagonist's childhood friend, the one who has brought him global fame. One of the most characteristic elements of his character, in addition to being “sensitive and sweet,” as he himself describes it in Variety, is his outfit: he dresses in typical American work clothes, which is a trend in itself. For Matheson it was the perfect opportunity to publicize the project she had been working on since 2017 with the New York designer Ray Natale: the brand of utilitarian and size-inclusive garments Rugosa Rosewith which he ended up dressing his character.

Matty Matheson on stage at the William Sonoma Culinary Festival in Napa, California, dressed as he likes: T-shirts, plaid shirts and hats. Steve Jennings (WireImage)

This type of clothing is how we also usually see Matty Matheson dress in his daily life. Trucker hats, open plaid shirts with T-shirts underneath, a bunch of keys hanging from his belt, work boots, and pants with suspenders. Reminds the average American worker, a little A mess at homea little flannel shirts to the Kurt Cobain. Matheson has managed to bring this style back. And what he has the most merit: he has done it at a time when this stereotype may not be the best understood.

His knitted hats, another of his most characteristic elements, have made him part of another microcurrent born in social networks that GQ editor Jason Diamond echoed: the gnomecore. A trend that its creator described as “the feeling that someone has a good heart, a friendly face and wears a hat with style.” Among the references of this trend we find historical figures such as Jacques Cousteau and more current ones such as Christian Bale.

Matty Matheson at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Bear', June 2022. Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The chef complained an article published in Hypebeast in 2019 about the lack of inclusion of plus-size people in luxury fashion: “Big men have money. I would buy this [refiriéndose a una camisa de seda de Off-White], but guess what: there is no size for big men like me? Well then I'm not going to give you my money.” In the video that accompanies the piece, in which we can see the chef trying on various clothes from a clothing store with luxury brands, we not only discover his preferences and what Matheson understands by fashion, but also his lack of complexes and his sense of humor. Two key factors capable of completely transforming the way the rest of the world can look at a man who does not fit into the canons of normative beauty.

Although it is in the interview that ID made the canadian about his clothing brand where we find out what the essence of his style is: “I like dirty and torn t-shirts, and I usually wear some kind of trucker cap vintage. Now I only wear Rosa Rugosa pants and shitty Vans. More than ever, I want to feel like myself. And that's the thing, you can still be creative and do beautiful, profound things and still be a badass. You don't have to have a fucking white Saint Laurent t-shirt, you know? You don't have to wear a watch. You don't have to have the coolest new shoe. “It’s a lot cooler to have your own shit and have your own style, and it’s a lot cooler to not be a billboard.” Is there better marketing personnel than to refuse any marketing unaffiliated?

