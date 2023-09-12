Home page World

The blue crab is spreading massively on the Adriatic coast and is threatening the existence of fishermen and restaurateurs. Now Italy is declaring war on the animals.

Munich – An uninvited guest has been making its way into holiday regions on the Adriatic coast for some time now. Blue crabs, also known as “killers of the sea” or “Callinectes sapidus” in science, have a firm grip on Italy.

The crabs with the striking blue color actually come from the east coast of the USA, so they originally feel at home in the western Atlantic. Now also in warmer European waters, where they have no natural predators and therefore reproduce en masse. Incidentally, the animals are not dangerous to humans when they appear individually. Only in groups can people quickly become aggressive.

Italy continues to defend itself against the blue crab plague on the Adriatic coast

The invasion is a plague for fishermen and restaurant owners in Italy because the marine animals feed on small fish, crabs and mussels and also destroy fishing nets. The blue crab thus threatens domestic mussel farming on the Adriatic coast.

The Italian government responded immediately and provided 2.9 million euros in emergency aid to save mussel farming. MPs appealed to restaurateurs to take advantage of the plague, put the animal on the menu and offer dishes with blue crab, reports Ansa. Anything to reduce blue crab numbers.

Blue crabs are meant to be sold and consumed

The animals have one advantage: they are edible. The muscle meat in the limbs is considered a delicacy. A company in Rimini has therefore started exporting blue crabs from Italy to the USA. In some restaurants in Venice, the menu is said to have already been adapted to include blue crabs.

But now the industry is going one step further. According to the Italian daily newspaper Il Gazzettino Blue crabs will also be available in supermarkets in the future. Accordingly, the supermarket chain Spar, with its branches Despar-, Eurospar and Interspar, will soon be offering the crab meat.

And not only in the coastal region, blue crabs are also being sold on the borders with Austria and Slovenia and in the regions of Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, reports South Tyrol News. Meanwhile, in the holiday resort of Rimini, party-loving tourists are causing problems for the locals. The parties last into the night, and now the mayor wants to take action. (Josefin Schröder)