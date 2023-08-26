There Crab Nebulaalso known as Messier 1 (M1) or NGC 1952is one of the brightest supernova remnants we can see in the sky, and just as the name suggests, it’s the remnants of a star’s explosion and related death.

As you well know – and in case you don’t know, we’ll explain it right away – when a massive star runs out of fuel, the outer layers lose their support due to the heat and pressure in the star’s core, at this point crash towards the center of the latter and then rebound in a huge explosion, what we call supernova.

What we now see as the Crab Nebula is all the gas – mostly hydrogen – emitted from the interior of that dying star, and surely you may be wondering why we call it both “nebula” and “supernova remnant”, the answer is simple: a supernova remnant is essentially a type of nebula, and a nebula is a broader category of clumps of gas and dust that glow in the sky. The Crab Nebula is composed mostly of gas, but at its center lurks a curious object: the dead star’s remaining core, known as a pulsar.

Pulsars are a special type of dense neutron star with a powerful magnetic field, and rotating extremely fast – a few to hundreds of times per second – their jets of matter shoot out and sweep across the Earth like a beacon, producing impulses that we observe and that give the name to these zombie stars. The pulsar in the Crab Nebula rotates 30 times per second and produces the glow seen in the center of the images of the nebula, also the protagonist of this article it is about 10 light-years in diameter, the equivalent of about 10 trillion miles, and is still growing, according to NASA.

What we know about the history and evolution of the Crab Nebula over time

The gas of the Crab Nebula it’s expanding through space at over 600 miles per secondand the star that gave rise to this magnificent nebula, exploded in 1054 when it was recorded as a “guest star” in the sky by Chinese astronomers.

According to the data that we have managed to obtain throughout history, even non-astronomers probably noticed the phenomenon, since the supernova explosion was so bright that it was comparable to a full moonsix times brighter than Venus, also was bright enough to be seen during the day for an entire monthwith some historians believing that Native Americans also recorded this event in cave paintings, but this theory has been recently debunked.

European astronomers did not notice the fainter nebula until hundreds of years after the initial explosion, when the English astronomer John Bevis observed it through a telescope in 1731. Charles Messier added the Crab as the first entry in his famous Messier Catalog soon after, in 1758, and Lord Rosse gave the nebula its crustacean-inspired name in 1844 because its filaments reminded him of the legs of a crab.

The Crab Nebula is visible in both the northern and southern hemispheres, in the constellation Taurus, at some point each year, and for those in the northern hemisphere, the best time to observe it is Januarywhile for thesouthern hemisphere it is possible to glimpse it in the summer monthsin both cases however you can see it with binoculars, but for the best viewing experience you will, of course, need a small telescope.

Although it is so bright (about 8th magnitude), the Crab Nebula it is located 6,500 light-years from Earth. Rebecca Lin, a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto, is working on this nebula, with her research focusing on using Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) to study the Crab pulsar, the neutron star at the heart of the Crab Nebula.

VLBI is a technique in which astronomers use several radio telescopes around the world to get high resolution, as if they have a huge radio telescope the size of the Earth, and in his latest work, he uses it to accurately measure the distance of the Crab Pulsarwhich until now was not well known.

What is special about the Crab Nebula? And why did it explode? These are two of the most common questions, and the answer is mostly technical. This is one of the brightest radio sources in the sky, and at its center is a very bright and energetic pulsar. The pulsar is observed across the entire spectrum of light, from radio waves to gamma rays. The pulsar generates a very powerful wind which interacts with the expanding nebula and generates very intricate and beautiful filaments, which can be seen in images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

As for the explosion of the Crab Nebula, it is the result of a supernova that occurred in 1054 AD, historically recorded by Chinese astronomers.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!