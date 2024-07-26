Far Eastern fishery industrialist Kan owes Russia 336 billion rubles

Russia’s “crab king” Oleg Kan owes the country billions of rubles. According to the decision of the Primorye Arbitration Court, the fisherman must be ordered to pay 336 billion rubles.

An entrepreneur from the Far East is being tried in absentia in two criminal cases. He was found guilty of murder and creating a criminal community.

Kan left the country and tried to fake his death

In 2018, the businessman fled Russia for Japan. At that time, he was suspected of smuggling Far Eastern crab through a company where he held a top manager position.

Photo: Alexander Piragis / RIA Novosti

It was assumed that Kan managed the company through front men and used offshore companies registered in Panama in the illegal scheme. According to Anastasia Yermolova, press secretary of the FSB Directorate for Sakhalin Oblast, an organized group of people has been operating in the Far Eastern Federal District since the early 2000s, which “is engaged in the smuggling of strategically important goods and resources, namely Kamchatka crab.”

In 2020, Kan was suspected of organizing the disposal of a competitor, businessman Valery Pkhidenko. The Khabarovsk Regional Court issued a decision on his arrest in absentia, and the businessman was put on the international wanted list. Later, the Primorsky Regional Court sentenced Kan in absentia to 17 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

Photo: Pavel Lvov / RIA Novosti

In March 2024, the “crab king’s” lawyers announced his death. They asked to close the case against the businessman, citing the website of the notary chamber as evidence.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not believe the statements of Kan’s lawyers

The Prosecutor General’s Office doubted the lawyers’ words. According to a representative of the department, the civil registry offices of Sakhalin Oblast and St. Petersburg did not register the death of “Mr. Kan Oleg Kymkhakovich, born April 16, 1937.”

Relatives did not apply to the civil registry office; federal legislation imposes an obligation on relatives or persons who know about the death of a particular person to apply to the civil registry office with a corresponding statement. In the absence of corresponding records, we regard the thesis that Kan died as a staging representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office

In turn, the lawyers stated that the registry office refused to register the documents. “It is impossible to officially register at the registry office, there are official refusals. There is a certificate, it is foreign, everything is translated into Russian, it confirms the death, it was transferred to the office,” the defense explained.

The writ of execution for 336 billion rubles against Oleg Kan was issued by the court on April 2, 2024. At the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the court ordered the recovery of 358.7 billion rubles from the Far East fisheries industry, including the “crab king”. The Fifth Arbitration Court of Appeal rejected the appeals against this decision.