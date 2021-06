CR7’s record, own goals and … Gosens: the Portugal-Germany film

Goal and spectacle in the match of the 2nd day of group F of the European Championships between Portugal and Germany. The Germans win 4-2 with own goals by Ruben Dias and Guerreiro and goals by Havertz and Gosens. Ronaldo and Diogo Jota scored the goals of the Lusitanians

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...