Yesterday the last of the three rounds of the respective groups of the Europeans was played, with group F that gave spectacle and twists until the last second. In fact, the qualifications for the second round of France, Germany and Portugal were daring, with the latter being rescued as one of the best third and with the first two who, on the other hand, risked heavily to capitulate. While the Germans were saved from Goretzka’s goal with 5 minutes left, the reigning European champions snatched the pass for the round of 16 thanks to their undisputed leader Cristiano Ronaldo who reached another very important personal milestone. Thanks to the brace scored in fact, CR7 equaled Ali Daei reaching 109 goals and becoming the best scorer of all time with the national team, together with the Iranian. But the most attentive will certainly not have missed an interesting detail concerning the alien from Funchal.