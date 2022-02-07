Monday, February 7, 2022
CR7 would be Messi’s partner, if Zidane arrives at PSG, according to the English press

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
Ronaldo would join the forward line of Mbappé and Neymar in the event that ‘Zizou’ arrives at the Paris club.

After Cristiano Ronaldo spent his 37th birthday with bittersweet feelings due to the defeat of Manchester United in the FA Cup, his current team, against a second division club, his departure from English football was once again a topic of interest for the UK tabloids.

The ‘Daily Mirror’, recognized as one of the most widely read in Great Britain, published this weekend that, if certain circumstances arise, the Portuguese could be a partner with the man with whom he has competed head to head for being the best footballer of the last years: Leo Messi.

The threads that should be woven

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano had already played for PSG after a member of the family that owns the Parisian club published a photo of both on networks.

Photo:

Screenshot

Apparently, as reported by the medium in question, Zinedine Zidane he is in the deck of technicians that PSG has to replace the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

The Frenchman would go on to replace the former Tottenham manager, should the club fail in the UEFA Champions League. Pochettino would go to join Manchester United, according to this version.

Cristiano Ronaldo It would go hand in hand with Zidane, who already directed him during his time at Real Madrid.

SPORTS

