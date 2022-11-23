It remains to be seen if and above all where Ronaldo will serve his disqualification considering that he is no longer a Manchester United player.

Cristiano Ronaldo again on the front page across the Channel. This time, however, due to indiscipline. The now former Manchester United player was suspended for two days and fined 50,000 pounds, equal to 58,000 euros, for slapping a young Everton fan.

BACKGROUND — The episode dates back to last April, when at the end of the match between the Red Devils Cristiano Ronaldo, evidently nervous, slapped a boy on the hand who asked him for a selfie, also making him drop his smartphone. An episode that sparked public opinion against CR7. The Portuguese immediately apologized on Instagram but the story had a long prologue. The mother of the boy, a young autistic, has also asked for justice beyond the sporting aspect. Result? A long trail of controversy, also linked to the video of a gesture that traveled the highway of social networks at sidereal speed. The invitation from CR7 himself was useless. The former United striker had personally asked the boy’s mother to meet him at Old Trafford. The mother refused, defining the Portuguese as one of the most arrogant people ever met, in turn attracting criticism for trying to ride the tiger of controversy. See also Esteban Chaves, sensational performance on Mont Ventoux

CONTROVERSY — To close the matter a fine and a disqualification that were widely foreseen to such an extent that even Ten Hag had spoken about it some time ago in the press conference on the eve of the match against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. The final word can be summed up in the term “Inappropriate and violent conduct” as restated by Association football “The striker admitted his behavior after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on Saturday 9th April 2022 was unfair. An independent regulatory commission found his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing and imposed those penalties”. It remains to be seen whether and above all where Ronaldo will serve his disqualification considering that he is no longer a Manchester United player.

