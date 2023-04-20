Following a gesture at the end of the match against Al Hilal, ex Juve Cristiano Ronaldo now risks arrest and expulsion

Christian’s experience Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia it is not going quite as planned. L’Al Nassr, in fact, despite the Portuguese champion is second in the league behind Al Ittihad. The former Juve has scored so far 11 goals in 11 gamesbut the impression is that his acclimatization with the Saudi world is going slowly.

After defeat against Al HilalIndeed, the opposing team’s fans have begun to sing choirs about Messi in front of CR7. The Portuguese, visibly nervous even during the 90 minutes of play, didn’t like it and responded touching her private parts, a gesture that caused a sensation in Saudi Arabia. Now the former Juve risks serious consequences.

Nouf bin Ahmed, lawyer, lecturer, advisor and accredited centers of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, announced that will petition the Public Ministry of Saudi Arabia for arrest and deportation Of Cristiano Ronaldo: "I don't follow sports. The Al Hilal crowd provoked Cristiano, who didn't know how to respond. Cristiano's conduct is a crime. A publicly indecent act, which is one of the crimes punishable by arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will be petitioning the Public Ministry about it."

April 20, 2023 (change April 20, 2023 | 11:39 am)

