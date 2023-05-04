Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest paid athlete in the world, with his move to Al-Nassr almost doubling his salary, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club in January after leaving Manchester United last year and despite rumors suggesting he is already thinking about moving on, the five-time Champions League winners have reaped the financial benefits of his decision.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo has an estimated salary of $75 million as a player and has profited from various marketing opportunities.

Forbes estimates the 38-year-old earned $136 million in on- and off-field income last year, a total boosted by his move to the Middle East. CR7 tops the list of rich athletes for the first time since 2017 and is just ahead of rival Lionel Messi in second.

According to Forbes, the Argentine earned $130 million last year, with his Paris-Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé close behind with $120 million.

The three soccer superstars are closely followed by NBA legend LeBron James in fourth place with revenue of $119.5 million, with Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez rounding out the top five with revenue of $110 million.

Golfers Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are ranked sixth and seventh, highlighting the impact of the new LIV Golf series. Both have lost sponsors since joining the controversial Saudi-backed separatist group, but have more than made up for it with prize money.

Johnson secured LIV Golf’s inaugural individual championship last year and, according to Forbes, ended the season with prize money of $35.6 million. The American was not even among the 50 highest paid athletes in 2022, but has now jumped to sixth place.

Steph Curry, Roger Federer and Kevin Durant complete this year’s top 10, made up entirely of men, calculated between May 1, 2022 and May 1, 2023.

Forbes’ estimates are based on prize money, salaries and bonuses, as well as estimates from sponsorship deals and other off-field revenue streams.

“The league’s skyrocketing media rights deals and growing off-field opportunities have already seen athlete salaries soar in recent years, but Middle Eastern money is pouring oil on the fire,” wrote Forbes.

“In all, the top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world earned an estimated $1.11 billion before taxes and agent fees over the last 12 months, up 12% from last year’s $990 million and 5 % against the record of $1.06 billion set in 2018.”