Ronaldo vents with Sky Uk and asks his United for more: “Ragnick has never been at the helm of a top club. Being ad interim can create problems”

“I’m not here to play for fifth, sixth or seventh place.” This is the outburst of Cristiano Ronaldo, who spoke of the moment of his Manchester United. “I do not accept that in the mentality of the club there is no goal of being at least in the first three. “Now the Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League. And CR7, in the interview with Sky Sports Uk, expressed his doubts. “Rangnick has never been at the helm of a top club. Being an interim manager can create problems.”

Mentality – In the summer, the Portuguese left Juventus to return to Old Trafford (where he had played between 2003 and 2009). But his “second” United did not take off. And now he is -22 points behind rivals City, first in the standings. “I’m here to try to win. And I think that to build good things sometimes you need to destroy others. So new year and new life.” Meanwhile, this season, the 36-year-old Ronaldo scored 8 goals in the Premier League (16 appearances) and 6 in the Champions League (5 matches and passing the round). “The club is great. I hope we can be at the level that the fans want and deserve. We are competitive, but not at the top. We have a long way to improve. And if we can change our mentality, we can achieve great things.” CR7 then focused on the bench discussion. “It’s not easy because we had Solskjaer and his goodbye was hard to accept. Then Carrick and now there’s this new manager. It’s hard when you change so much.”

Rangnick and the interim – And it is precisely on the German ex Leipzig that the judgment of the Portuguese star focused: “Since he arrived a couple of weeks ago he has already changed many things and we have improved on some aspects. It takes time for his game ideas to come into play. in the minds of the players, but I’m sure he will do a good job. There are many games to improve. ” Although some doubts Ronaldo does not hide it: “Having an interim manager can affect the attitude of some players. Because it is known that those who give instructions will not be in charge for a long time. A coach must instead feel secure in his position. he is not in the ideal situation to have authority over the players and ask for respect. Rangnick has not been a manager for a long time. And he has never led a top club. Now he has to adapt to the greatness of Manchester United. ”

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 14:04)

