The multi-ballon d’Or is trying to give a different education to his heir

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave his mark both on and off the pitch, with his 11-year-old son – for example – he is trying to behave like any other parent able to make people understand the meaning of work and effort, not benefiting him with different comforts : “I want to give him my best, but I also want him to suffer a little like I did to achieve what he wants to be. He has to be humble and work hard.”

As for football, the playmaker has his own idea about Cristiano jr: “He is also very talented as a footballer, but I want to motivate him, push him as I pushed myself. My children have everything easy, they don’t have to sacrifice much to achieve this. they want “.

On one point, however, he does not seem to want to take a step back despite his son's urgent requests: "He spends all his time asking me if he can have a cell phone and I tell him that he is still a bit missing. It is true that this generation is a step ahead of ours and we must know how to use new technologies, but we cannot be obsessed. We can use it, but not always ".

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 13:22)

